Musicians

Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments
Branding

Is the outspoken musical genius destroying or helping his personal brand?
Dan Bova | 5 min read
3 Startup Lessons From Hip Hop Entrepreneurs
From Nipsey Hussle, to Jay-Z, to Dr. Dre, rappers are showing how they can think bigger than just bars and hooks.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
10 Quotes From America's Rebellious Musical Legend Johnny Cash
Project Grow

To celebrate the late musician's birthday, here are 10 inspiring quotes from 'the man in black.'
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
KFC Just Revealed Reba McEntire Will Be Its First Female Colonel Sanders
KFC

McEntire will be the face of the chain's newest chicken, Smoky Mountain BBQ.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Former Singer of Blink-182 Is Creating a Sci-Fi Disney for Millennials (and It Studies UFOs, Too)
Innovation

Tom Delonge says he's partnered with top-ranking government officials and aerospace engineers for his company To The Stars.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read
12 Inspiring Quotes From Rock Icon Tom Petty
The legendary frontman of The Heartbreakers passed away on Monday.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Long Live the King: How Today's Entrepreneurs Can Follow Elvis Presley's Ingenious Business Playbook
Tips

What can my fellow entrepreneurs learn from Elvis? Turns out, lots.
Panos Panay | 6 min read
N'Sync's Joey Fatone Bites Into the Hot Dog Business
Food

Always remember to pursue your passion -- and don't skimp on the mustard.
Ed Condran | 4 min read
Here's What Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' Winner Bret Michaels Really Thinks About Trump
Entertainment

From rock and roll to pet clothing, the Poison frontman is always looking for a good time. And for profit.
Ed Condran | 5 min read
Want to Be Happy? Embrace Insanity.
Time Management

When a fan asked musician Mike Errico what it was like having a newborn and releasing a record at the same time, he had an answer many entrepreneurs will relate to.
Mike Errico | 8 min read
