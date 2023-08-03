They took massive risks and it paid off! Both famous musicians, one from the rock band Incubus, the cofounders of Mother Science learned to adapt their skills and became innovators in a completely different industry — see how they did it.

What you'll learn on the call:

The power of curiosity and discovery

Stepping out of your comfort zone

Not being afraid of pushback or being laughed at by taking risks

The importance of R&D and the credibility of product and/or service

About the Speakers:

Mike Einziger is a serial entrepreneur, the lead guitarist and co-founder of rock band Incubus and co-founder of biotech skincare brand Mother Science.

In addition to Incubus, he has co-written, produced and collaborated with a wide range of globally-recognized artists including Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer, Tyler the Creator, and Damian Marley. In 2013, Einziger co-wrote the award-winning hit song "Wake Me Up," alongside Avicii and Aloe Blacc as well.

Einziger also co-founded wireless technology platform MIXhalo in 2017 alongside his wife Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, where the two now serve as co-chairs. Most recently, Einziger co-founded Mother Science which launched in May 2023 with a single proprietary product, Molecular Hero Serum. Clinically-tested and patented, it's the first and only skincare product to be formulated with cutting-edge ingredient Malassezin.

Through his passions for music and science, Einziger has been able to successfully pursue various endeavors in both industries. He studied the history and philosophy of Physics at Harvard University. When he's not touring with Incubus, he currently resides in Malibu, California with his wife and business partner Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger and 3 young children.

Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger is a serial entrepreneur, internationally acclaimed violinist and co-founder of biotech skincare brand Mother Science.

As a rock violinist, Simpson-Einziger has collaborated with acclaimed artists including The Dave Matthews Band, Glen Ballard, Incubus, Aretha Franklin, film score composer Hans Zimmer and many more. Throughout her impressive career, she has performed as a soloist at the Grammy Awards with the Foo Fighters, and performed with Bon Jovi at the White House for President Obama as well.

Simpson-Einziger's love of music is also paralleled by a passion for science, and she studied Biology at The University of Virginia and was a former teacher of high school physics and chemistry.

In 2016, while on tour, Simpson-Einziger experienced a harmless skin condition that led her to the counterintuitive thought that whatever is causing this may have other benefits to the skin. After 6 years of research and development, she ultimately co-founded Mother Science in May 2023 alongside her husband Mike Einziger, Incubus' lead guitarist. The brand launched with a single proprietary product, Molecular Hero Serum. Clinically-tested and patented, it's the first and only skincare product to be formulated with cutting-edge ingredient Malassezin.

Her entrepreneurial endeavors also include co-founding wireless technology platform MIXhalo in 2017 alongside her husband, where the two now serve as co-chairs.

Simpson-Einziger currently resides in Malibu, California with her husband and 3 young daughters.

