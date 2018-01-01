Myths

More From This Topic

This Huge Myth About Entrepreneurship Is Bad for Business
Myths

This Huge Myth About Entrepreneurship Is Bad for Business

Hint: You don't have to be a wunderkind to be an entrepreneur.
Natasa Lekic | 7 min read
3 Entrepreneurial 'Realities' You Need to Understand Are Really Myths
Myths

3 Entrepreneurial 'Realities' You Need to Understand Are Really Myths

If you're getting into your own business for any of these three reasons, it's time to reconsider.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
These Myths Stop People From Ever Achieving Their Dreams. Will You Let Them Stop You?
Fear

These Myths Stop People From Ever Achieving Their Dreams. Will You Let Them Stop You?

Don't let these fears rule you.
Greg Rollett | 2 min read
3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore
Myths

3 Dangerous Entrepreneurial Myths You Need to Ignore

This terrible advice won't actually get you anywhere.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read
3 Lies Unsuccessful People Tell Themselves
Success

3 Lies Unsuccessful People Tell Themselves

The path to success starts with seeing things as they really are.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Debunking the 5 Biggest Myths of Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Radio

Debunking the 5 Biggest Myths of Entrepreneurship

May McCarthy of Bizzultz explains how intuition will help you achieve financial freedom.
Alan Taylor | 3 min read
3 Myths About Starting a Company in the Midwest
Starting a Business

3 Myths About Starting a Company in the Midwest

Several CEOs weighed in on the misconceptions they have faced in starting and running a business in Middle America.
John Wechsler | 5 min read
7 Things People Think Are Terrible for Their Productivity That Actually Aren't
Productivity

7 Things People Think Are Terrible for Their Productivity That Actually Aren't

If there's one universal truth about productivity, it's that not everything works for everyone.
Shana Lebowitz | 6 min read
So You're a Startup CEO? In Fact, Your Job Is More That of 'Chief Myth-Buster.'
CEOs

So You're a Startup CEO? In Fact, Your Job Is More That of 'Chief Myth-Buster.'

Have you employed the "myth-busting approach" yet? Here are four ways to do that.
David Ciccarelli | 7 min read
6 Features of Entrepreneurship We Tend to Over-Exaggerate
Myths

6 Features of Entrepreneurship We Tend to Over-Exaggerate

If you're entering an entrepreneurial path, keep your expectations -- good and bad -- in check, regardless of what you hear.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.