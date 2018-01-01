Names
Human Resources
What's in a Name? New HR Titles Reflect These Professionals' Strategic Importance.
How does 'people operations' strike you? 'Chief people officer'? 'Chief happiness officer'?
Social Media
Naming Contest May Christen This $300 Million Ship 'Boaty McBoatface'
Be careful what you ask the Internet.
Business Name
Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available
Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Restaurants
This Restaurant Will Give You $10,000 in Gift Cards If You Name Your Baby 'Quinoa'
Can a trendy grain become a trendy baby name? BJ's Restaurants thinks so.
Regulations
Facebook Announces New Policies Regarding Names, Nudity and Controversial Content
Regulating shares among its 1.4 billion users across the world can be a slippery slope, the social network said.
Comcast
Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown
The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Naming a Business
A Great Name Tells You More Than Just What the Company Does
It sets the foundation for the customer relationship, establishes leadership and separates the business from the competition.
Naming a Business
6 Memory Factors to Consider as You Craft Your Business Name
Keeping in mind the process of encoding and storing, here are a few methods to consider when starting up.
Naming a Business
Your Brand Depends on Your Great Business Name Being Protected
Here are six strategies to craft a name that grabs attention, but not for legal reasons.