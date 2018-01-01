Natural foods

Artisanal Craftspeople Are Making Healthy Cheeses With Compelling Histories
Artisanal Manufacturing

Artisanal Craftspeople Are Making Healthy Cheeses With Compelling Histories

Consumers are craving the backstory behind the products they buy, and Artisanal Cheese is trying to capitalize on that.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?
Food Businesses

Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?

When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
Corie Brown | 3 min read
Whole Foods to Cut About 1,500 Jobs
Whole Foods

Whole Foods to Cut About 1,500 Jobs

The cost-cutting measure will allow the company to invest in technology upgrades.
Reuters | 2 min read
How to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle While Chowing Down at Lunch Meetings
Personal Health

How to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle While Chowing Down at Lunch Meetings

Ever considered hitting the pavement with your colleagues to 'run through' some of your agenda?
John Rampton | 4 min read
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils
Food

Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils

Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Move Over, Philly Cheese Steaks: This Franchisee Is a Booster for the Benefits of Jamba Juice
Franchise Players

Move Over, Philly Cheese Steaks: This Franchisee Is a Booster for the Benefits of Jamba Juice

Andreana Chryssos wants to sell Philadelphia to her franchise's selection of nutritious fruits and vegetables.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos to Any Customer Who Plays This Online Game
Chipotle

Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos to Any Customer Who Plays This Online Game

Starting July 21, the burrito chain is launching 'Friend or Faux?' to take aim at its competition and give customers the chance to win free Chipotle for a year.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
A Franchisee Who Grew Up at a Mall Food Court
Franchise Players

A Franchisee Who Grew Up at a Mall Food Court

Mohammad Mansour worked summers at the Illinois mall. Today, he's the employer, giving back to his community in the form of jobs for youth.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers
Nutrition

How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers

Coke and Pepsi, look out. Zevia has its eye on you.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
The 5 Things Moms Want Your Company to Know
Marketing

The 5 Things Moms Want Your Company to Know

For Mother's Day this year, give Mom the brand experiences she craves.
Polly MacIsaac | 5 min read
