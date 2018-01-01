Natural foods
The Digest
How the Entrepreneur Behind Purely Elizabeth Pivoted Into Her Breakout Granola Product
Here are seven other interesting things about the company and its founder.
More From This Topic
Artisanal Manufacturing
Artisanal Craftspeople Are Making Healthy Cheeses With Compelling Histories
Consumers are craving the backstory behind the products they buy, and Artisanal Cheese is trying to capitalize on that.
Food Businesses
Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?
When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods to Cut About 1,500 Jobs
The cost-cutting measure will allow the company to invest in technology upgrades.
Personal Health
How to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle While Chowing Down at Lunch Meetings
Ever considered hitting the pavement with your colleagues to 'run through' some of your agenda?
Food
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils
Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Franchise Players
Move Over, Philly Cheese Steaks: This Franchisee Is a Booster for the Benefits of Jamba Juice
Andreana Chryssos wants to sell Philadelphia to her franchise's selection of nutritious fruits and vegetables.
Chipotle
Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Burritos to Any Customer Who Plays This Online Game
Starting July 21, the burrito chain is launching 'Friend or Faux?' to take aim at its competition and give customers the chance to win free Chipotle for a year.
Franchise Players
A Franchisee Who Grew Up at a Mall Food Court
Mohammad Mansour worked summers at the Illinois mall. Today, he's the employer, giving back to his community in the form of jobs for youth.
Nutrition
How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers
Coke and Pepsi, look out. Zevia has its eye on you.
Marketing
The 5 Things Moms Want Your Company to Know
For Mother's Day this year, give Mom the brand experiences she craves.