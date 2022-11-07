3 Ways To Make Snacking Healthy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A snack essentially is any food consumed between meals. This little bite is enjoyed by many at least once a day. There are many simple reasons why we snack, such as the need for a little energy booster, cravings, hunger or even boredom.

Photo by Jimmy Dean on Unsplash

Let's start by addressing how common it is to snack, come afternoon the mood for hot Samosas or Patties paired with your beverage seems like a dream, but the aftermath of these indulgences turns out to be a nightmare for many. One way of doing it, as Chef Sanjyot Keer says, is to make your snacks healthy, "Even your chaat can be made healthy if you know to take a look at the preparation and ingredients". Here are three simple ways to make your snacking a healthy habit.

1. Time Your Meals

We do at times get consumed with our work or the day just has overflowing tasks that hamper our lunch timing. In such cases, it is best to make the most out of your first meal and ensure that it is consumed within a fixed time frame. "Our Indian kitchen prepares three meals daily, starting with the heaviest being breakfast and then lunch and dinner. What made our elders healthy is the strict timing that was followed with these meals," explains Keer.

2. Plan Your Meals

"There is no benefit to idly snacking on junk food or making poor dietary choices while you're hungry. Instead of mindlessly snacking throughout the day, keep track of when and what you consume," advises Neha Bhatia, who is a Senior Dietician at Shalby Multispecialty Hospital, Jaipur. The easiest way to ensure you eat right, always, is to prep your meals. For instance, if you carry your snacks with you, the temptation to eat junk food reduces.

3. Prep Your Meals

Making snacks daily sure does seem like a task but this is where the concept of meal prepping comes to our help. Prepare your snacks beforehand, during the weekend or the evening before work. All your snacks need not take too long to prepare, "Simply diced cucumbers with pepper can be the fastest and easiest salad you can include in your day" said Chef Rana Dominic Gomes at the Royal Orchid. You need not even cook your snacks every day, explained Chef Keer, sharing his quick and easy recipe, "Home made hummus can be prepared in a variety of ways and paired with bread sticks or veggies to give yourself variety".

All in all, "Snacking is not a bad habit, just keep a watch on what you eat," said Amit Chawla, Director F&B, Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida.