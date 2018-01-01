Negotiation

How to Negotiate a Raise With Confidence
Negotiation

How to Negotiate a Raise With Confidence

Step 1: Articulate your value.
Brittney Castro | 2 min read
Stop Selling Yourself Short: 4 Tips to Help You Negotiate the Highest Salary
Salary

Stop Selling Yourself Short: 4 Tips to Help You Negotiate the Highest Salary

Make sure you're getting paid what you're worth.
Alysha Light | 5 min read
4 Winning Salary Negotiation Strategies
Salary

4 Winning Salary Negotiation Strategies

Everyone wants to get paid more. Often, that means learning how to win at salary negotiation.
Ken Sundheim | 4 min read
You Are Made by the People You Say 'No' to
Communication Strategies

You Are Made by the People You Say 'No' to

Few things are more difficult than telling someone no.
David Meltzer | 4 min read
Make Your Next Negotiation a 'Win-Win.' 3 Tips for How to Do That.
Negotiation

Make Your Next Negotiation a 'Win-Win.' 3 Tips for How to Do That.

The first rule of businesses is that the negotiation has to be good for both parties.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
How Many of These 14 Common Negotiating Mistakes Do You Make?
Negotiating

How Many of These 14 Common Negotiating Mistakes Do You Make?

You might not even know you're messing up.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
The Real-Life Jerry Maguire Taught Me These 3 Crucial Rules for a Successful Negotiation
Negotiating

The Real-Life Jerry Maguire Taught Me These 3 Crucial Rules for a Successful Negotiation

Utilizing these strategies will help you meet whatever goals you have set for the upcoming year.
David Meltzer | 4 min read
Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex
Conversations

Talk to Your Clients About Money Like You Talk to Your Kids About Sex

Both topics deserve more than a one-time conversation. Create an early, open dialogue to avoid awkwardness later.
Dodie Martz | 5 min read
7 Steps to Compromising Effectively as a Business Leader
Negotiation

7 Steps to Compromising Effectively as a Business Leader

You can't always get your way, and you can't always give in to the other side. So, what are your options?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
You Can't Always Get What You Want: The Art of Negotiating
Ready for Anything

You Can't Always Get What You Want: The Art of Negotiating

Negotiation isn't about winning. That's why so many people do it so poorly.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read
