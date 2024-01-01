Jason Foodman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Executive & Entrepreneur
Jason Foodman is a well known entrepreneur and executive with experience operating companies globally and launching global companies in the US market. Mr. Foodman started, scaled and sold a number of notable technology firms including SwiftCD and FastSpring.
Latest
Employee Experience & Recruiting
The Best Hires Often Have No Experience At All. Here Are 6 Unconventional Traits This CEO Looks For When Hiring The Best Person For The Job.
Experience counts for a lot when hiring, but don't forget about these unconventional traits, which are often key to determining an employee's success in an organization.