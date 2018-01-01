Niche

2 Tech Trends That Will Help You Focus

Small businesses should take advantage of an online marketplace to sell niche products.
Karen Peacock | 5 min read
How to Specialize Without Locking Your Startup Out of the Market

Take stock of whether your startup is innovating incrementally or is being boxed in by an unripe market.
Per Bylund | 6 min read
5 Essentials to Becoming a Millionaire Before You're 30

To get rich while you're still young requires being nearly all work and not very much play.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
VCs Share 3 Secrets for Mastering Any Niche

Investors weigh in on time-tested truths.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
3 Ways to Catapult Your Business Success

Whatever business you think you are in, you are really in the people business.
Matt Mayberry | 5 min read
How to Find the Perfect Niche

Know your industry. Jump in. Iterate.
Zach Cutler | 5 min read
These App Designers Have Carved Out Niches in Areas Like the Pet and Investment Industries

It's a cluttered app market out there, but these four companies have found a way to stand out.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
'Hey, Dummy. Right Here. Right In Front of You!' Said My Calling in Life as I Made a Dirty Martini

My entrepreneurial niche involved something I did over and over every day as a bartender.
Eric Tecosky | 6 min read
5 Steps You Can Use to Find Your Niche

You know you want to start a business. Now, you just have to decide what kind. Here are the steps that can help.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire

Brian Lim went to an electronic dance music club six years ago and was inspired to launch a line of rave accessories.
Carren Jao | 3 min read
