Obituaries

Project Grow

10 Inspirational Quotes From Hugh Hefner, the Entrepreneur Behind the Iconic Playboy Brand

The controversial founder of the magazine that aimed to be a sophisticated publication where readers could find nude photos died at 91 yesterday.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Innovation

Why the Passing of American Icon Sam Shepard Should Remind You of the Importance of Innovation

ALS, which killed Shepard, is the focus of entrepreneurs working in healthcare to rid us of this and lesser-known diseases.
Joan Oleck | 4 min read
Project Grow

3 Undead Lessons From George Romero, Who Created the Modern Zombie

The filmmaker died on Sunday after an aggressive battle with lung cancer.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
Project Grow

The Inspiring Story of REI Co-Founder Mary Anderson

The adventurous businesswoman recently died at 107.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Innovators

Heimlich, Creator of the Maneuver to Save Choking Victims, Dies at 96

The doctor came up with the ground-breaking technique in 1974 after reading about the high rate of choking deaths in restaurants.
Reuters | 6 min read
McDonald's

10 Facts About Big Mac Inventor Michael James Delligatti

The McDonald's franchise owner died at 98 this week.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Obituaries

A Friend and Admirer Remembers Blake Krikorian

Co-founder of startup Sling Media with his brother, where they developed TV tech innovation Slingbox, among others.
Ran Poliakine | 2 min read
Obituaries

One Man Reflects on His Relationship With Bill Campbell

Silicon Valley has lost one of its greats.
Adam Lashinsky | 7 min read
Obituaries

Intel Mastermind Andy Grove Dead at 79

Grove's work and philosophy at Intel has become a blueprint for other startups.
Reuters | 4 min read
Obituaries

'Fifth Beatle' George Martin Dies at 90

He was considered the most successful music producer ever, cited in the Guinness Book of Records for having more than 50 number-one hit records over five decades in the United States and Britain alone.
Reuters | 3 min read
Obituaries are a notice of a person’s death, which typically includes a brief biographical account and is published in a newspaper. 
