Obituaries

Paul Allen
Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others
The Microsoft co-founder died yesterday from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
10 Inspirational Quotes From Hugh Hefner, the Entrepreneur Behind the Iconic Playboy Brand
The controversial founder of the magazine that aimed to be a sophisticated publication where readers could find nude photos died at 91 yesterday.
Why the Passing of American Icon Sam Shepard Should Remind You of the Importance of Innovation
ALS, which killed Shepard, is the focus of entrepreneurs working in healthcare to rid us of this and lesser-known diseases.
3 Undead Lessons From George Romero, Who Created the Modern Zombie
The filmmaker died on Sunday after an aggressive battle with lung cancer.
The Inspiring Story of REI Co-Founder Mary Anderson
The adventurous businesswoman recently died at 107.
Heimlich, Creator of the Maneuver to Save Choking Victims, Dies at 96
The doctor came up with the ground-breaking technique in 1974 after reading about the high rate of choking deaths in restaurants.
10 Facts About Big Mac Inventor Michael James Delligatti
The McDonald's franchise owner died at 98 this week.
A Friend and Admirer Remembers Blake Krikorian
Co-founder of startup Sling Media with his brother, where they developed TV tech innovation Slingbox, among others.
One Man Reflects on His Relationship With Bill Campbell
Silicon Valley has lost one of its greats.
Intel Mastermind Andy Grove Dead at 79
Grove's work and philosophy at Intel has become a blueprint for other startups.
'Fifth Beatle' George Martin Dies at 90
He was considered the most successful music producer ever, cited in the Guinness Book of Records for having more than 50 number-one hit records over five decades in the United States and Britain alone.
