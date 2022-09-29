Coolio Dies at 59. Here Are Some of His Memorable Quotes.

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of Coolio tonight.

The 90s rapper, most known for his hit songs "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," was found lying on the floor of the bathroom of a friend's house in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told CNN. Paramedics were called and pronounced Coolio dead at the scene.

Posey told TMZ that the paramedics believe Coolio died of cardiac arrest. An official cause of has yet to be announced.

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

Coolio's Career

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was born on August 1, 1963. He grew up in Compton, California, getting involved in the 80s and 90s west coast rap scene. In 1994, Coolio dropped his debut solo album, It Takes a Thief. The album went platinum on the success of the hit single "Fantastic Voyage."

Coolio scored his next smash hit in 1996 with the release of "Gangsta's Paradise," from the soundtrack to the movie Dangerous Minds. The rap earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. The song has been downloaded over a billion times on YouTube.

Coolio also appeared as an actor throughout his career, appearing on TV shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Nanny, and Gravity Falls. He was regular on Reality TV, too, with guest appearances on Celebrity Cook Off and Celebrity Big Brother.

Memorable Quotes

Coolio will always be remembered for turning a clever phrase. Here are some of his best quotes over the years.

As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there's not much left

They say I need to learn, but nobody's here to teach me. If they don't understand, how can they reach me?

Life is too short to not have fun; we are only here for a short time compared to the sun and the moon.

Gather up your pity and turn it into ambition.

Life is a big game so you gotta play it with a big heart.