ChatRIP? AI Is Now Writing People's Obituaries. 'Helps Make the Process Less Stressful.' A new AI-powered obit writer named 'Grace' writes 'heartfelt' remembrances so you don't have to.

By Jonathan Small

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Bard have written everything from movie scripts to Drake songs. Now you can add obituaries to the list.

We're dead serious.

A new artificial intelligence-powered service from Obtituare.com promises to "create, share, and print a free obituary of your loved one."

The AI tool even has a name—Grace.

How it works

All you have to do is fill out an online questionnaire, including details of the deceased life and photos, and Grace will generate a personalized remembrance in seconds. You can even choose the tone of your obituary, with options such as "solemn," "humorous," and "epic."

Why would someone have a robot write an obituary rather than do it themselves?

"Writing an obituary is one of the most gut-wrenching parts of planning a funeral," explained Steven Arevalo, founder of Obituare.com. "This new AI function is an important tool that can help make the process less stressful while making sure those we have lost are honored in a dignified, honorable way."

While working with Grace to craft an obituary may seem impersonal, the company says it should be viewed as a cost-effective virtual grief assistant, helping mourners save time and improve the quality of their writing.

In Memoriam

We asked Grace to write an epic obit for a made-up person named Paul Tall. Here's what she said.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Paul Tall. Born on January 1st, 1950, Paul was a man of remarkable strength, wisdom, and kindness. He lived a long, full life, touching the hearts of everyone he met.

Paul Tall was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He dedicated his life to his family and his job, always eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a pillar of strength for all who knew him, providing guidance and support through the good times and the bad.

Throughout his life, Paul accomplished many incredible things. He was a successful businessman, a passionate advocate for social justice, and a devoted Bacci player. He loved to travel and explore new places, always eager to learn about the world around him.

Joyful memories of Paul will be cherished by his friends and family alike.

Paul's legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the positive impact he had on the world. He will always be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving man who lived life to the fullest.

Rest in peace, Paul Tall, and thank you for everything.

Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

