AI is booming, and students are using it to navigate assignments. Will colleges survive?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed numerous industries, and higher education is no exception. As AI continues to disrupt traditional learning models, many wonder whether conventional colleges and universities can keep up with the evolving landscape. In this article, we'll explore the impact of AI on higher education, the challenges it presents to traditional institutions, and how colleges can adapt to stay relevant in the digital age.

Institutions of higher learning can harness the power of AI to revolutionize the educational experience in several ways. One of the most significant opportunities lies in the area of personalized learning. By utilizing AI algorithms, colleges can analyze student data to develop customized curricula that cater to individual learning styles, preferences and pace. This enhances student engagement and fosters a more profound understanding of the subject.

AI can also be critical in providing real-time feedback to students and educators. Through AI-powered assessment tools, students can receive immediate input on their performance, enabling them to identify areas that need improvement and adjust their learning strategies accordingly. Educators, conversely, can use AI-generated insights to refine their teaching methods, identify struggling students and provide targeted support where needed.

Related: How Will ChatGPT Change Education and Teaching?

The power of AI for institutions

AI has the potential to revolutionize higher education in several ways, including personalizing learning experiences, enhancing student support services and streamlining administrative processes. Here are three ways AI aids in higher education:

Personalized learning — AI-driven platforms can analyze individual students' learning styles, strengths and weaknesses, tailoring coursework and resources accordingly. This personalized approach allows students to learn at their own pace, catering to their unique needs and ensuring a more effective educational experience. Enhanced student support — Through AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants, colleges can provide instant, round-the-clock student support, answer questions, offer guidance and monitor progress. This benefits students and frees up valuable time for faculty and staff to focus on more complex tasks. Efficient administrative processes — AI can automate time-consuming administrative tasks, such as admissions, scheduling and record-keeping, leading to more efficient operations and cost savings for institutions. This, in turn, allows colleges to allocate resources more effectively, potentially improving the quality of education.

Related: Do Your Kids Really Need College?

The threat to traditional colleges

While AI offers significant benefits, it also challenges traditional colleges and universities through the following:

The shift to online education — The rise of AI-powered platforms has accelerated the growth of online education, offering flexible and accessible learning options. This shift is particularly apparent after the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced institutions to adapt to remote learning. With the convenience and affordability of online education, some students may choose to forgo the traditional campus experience. Decreased demand for campus-based learning — Demand for on-campus learning may decline as more students opt for online and alternative education models. This could lead to reduced enrollment and financial strain for traditional institutions, forcing them to reevaluate their offerings and business models. Growing competition from alternative education providers — The expanding market for online and alternative education providers powered by AI poses a significant threat to traditional colleges. Students now have access to various options, from specialized courses and boot camps to micro-credential programs, often at a lower cost than conventional degrees.

How can traditional colleges survive?

To remain competitive, traditional colleges must adapt to the changing landscape and embrace AI's potential to enhance education.

Adapt to technological innovations — Institutions should invest in AI-driven tools and platforms to improve the student experience, streamline operations and reduce costs. This includes incorporating AI into the curriculum and offering students access to cutting-edge technology that prepares them for the workforce. Foster collaboration between AI and human educators — The key to navigating the disruption caused by AI is recognizing that it should not replace human educators but rather complement their efforts. Colleges must focus on nurturing a symbiotic relationship between AI and faculty, using technology to support and enhance teaching and learning while maintaining the invaluable human connection that defines higher education.

The rise of AI has undoubtedly disrupted higher education, forcing traditional colleges to adapt or risk becoming obsolete. By embracing the potential of AI to transform learning experiences, reimagining the college experience and fostering collaboration between technology and human educators, institutions can survive and thrive in the digital age.

By focusing on nurturing a symbiotic relationship between AI and faculty, colleges can leverage technology to support and enhance teaching and learning while maintaining the invaluable human connection that defines higher education.

Reimagining the college experience

Integrating AI into higher education also necessitates reimagining the college experience as we know it. This includes rethinking the role of faculty in the learning process. Instead of merely delivering lectures, educators must transition to becoming facilitators and mentors, guiding students through their learning journey and nurturing their intellectual curiosity.

Moreover, as AI-powered tools become increasingly ubiquitous, the need for digital literacy among students and educators becomes paramount. Institutions must invest in comprehensive digital literacy training programs to ensure that all college community members can effectively harness the power of AI-driven technologies and platforms.

As a student, my journey at the University of Colorado Boulder started with excitement and enthusiasm, just like any other student eager to learn and grow. However, as I delved deeper into my studies, I realized the incredible potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the world. This realization ignited a spark within me.

As I continued my education, I explored AI more and more, spending countless hours researching its applications and teaching myself how to develop AI-based solutions. I was fascinated by how AI could revolutionize industries, improve efficiency and even change our learning. I became increasingly disillusioned with the traditional educational system. The curriculum's rigid structure and slow pace felt constraining, and I yearned for the freedom to explore and innovate on my terms.

I left the university behind, and it allowed me to dedicate myself to my passion for AI fully. By embracing the disruption caused by AI and harnessing its power, I can now work on groundbreaking projects and contribute to shaping the future of technology.

Fostering collaboration between technology and human educators

To ensure the seamless integration of AI into higher education, colleges must foster collaboration between technology and human educators. This involves creating a culture of innovation where faculty members are encouraged to experiment with new teaching methods, technologies and pedagogies. Institutions should also invest in professional development opportunities for educators to keep them abreast of the latest advancements in AI-driven educational technology.

Moreover, colleges must prioritize interdisciplinary collaboration between faculty members from different fields. This can facilitate the exchange of ideas and best practices, leading to the development of novel, practical strategies for integrating AI into the learning process.