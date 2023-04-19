A 'Fake Drake' Song Using Generative AI Was Just Pulled From Streaming Services

The computer-generated track "heart on my sleeve" went viral over the weekend until Universal Publishing yanked it, raising legal and ethical questions.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

You may have heard a new song by pop sensations Drake and The Weeknd pop on social media last weekend.

The song "heart on my sleeve," about The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, went viral racking up more than 20 million views on Twitter, and 11 million views on TikTok.

Only one problem — none of it was real.

The song was created by an anonymous TikTok musician named Ghostwriter977 using AI-generated replicas of the artists' voices.

Universal Music Group (UMG) was not amused. The publishing company had all music streaming platforms pull the deepfake track on Monday. It was yanked from YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Amazon, SoundCloud, Tidal, and Deezer earlier today.

In a statement, UMG said using generative AI in their artists' music "represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law."

The music publisher added that it had a "legal and ethical responsibility to prevent the use of their services in ways that harm artists.

Related: The Future Founder's Guide to Artificial Intelligence

Legal and ethical questions raised

Using AI to replicate an artist's vocals infringes on their IP, but it's unclear whether the Fake Drake song violated copyright laws since the musical composition was original.

"We're all waiting for some court's decision that's going to tell us whether training data is OK or not OK," said Edward Klaris, Media Lawyer at Klaris Law told NBC News. "Here, they're using all the pre-existing songs to create new songs."

He added that "the Supreme Court could decide it's not copyright infringement because it's transformative … or they could say something different, like: 'It is a copyright infringement. You can't just take people's songs and copy them to make new songs that sound just like that.'"

Aside from the song's legalist, UMG questioned the ethics of those who create and consume songs like "heart on my sleeve."

"It begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans, and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud, and denying artists their due compensation."
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

News and Trends Artificial Intelligence Music Industry drake Deepfakes Generative AI

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Leadership

What Is Laissez-Faire Leadership? What Are Its Benefits and Drawbacks?

Discover more about laissez-faire leadership, including its impact on personal growth, job satisfaction, innovation and how to adapt effectively.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Emily Rella

Business News

Facebook May Owe You Money. Here's How to Find Out and Join the Class Action Lawsuit

If you've used Facebook in the last 16 years, you might be owed some compensation — and not just for your time.

By Sam Silverman

Life Hacks

How to Expand Your Comfort Zone and Create a Life You Really Love

Kristen Butler once had panic attacks that were so severe, she couldn't get out of bed. Today, she's the founder of Power of Positivity and has more than 56 million followers across social media. She sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about her new book The Comfort Zone.

By Jessica Abo