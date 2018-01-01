On-Demand

More From This Topic

This Fast-Growing Startup Wants to Make Visiting the Convenience Store Obsolete
Young Entrepreneurs

This Fast-Growing Startup Wants to Make Visiting the Convenience Store Obsolete

Imagine snacks at your door in 10 minutes or less.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
How to Prepare for Uber as Your Potential Competitor
Uber

How to Prepare for Uber as Your Potential Competitor

Niche marketplaces are already following Uber's model. But that doesn't mean these companies shouldn't worry once Uber brings its vast resources and funding to their category.
Tx Zhuo | 6 min read
The 'Internet of Things' Is Steering the On-Demand Economy. Want to Be a Part of It?
Internet of Things

The 'Internet of Things' Is Steering the On-Demand Economy. Want to Be a Part of It?

Here are three ways that, as an entrepreneur, you can jump into the hot, hot IoT.
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
How This On-Demand Startup Founder Manages His Time
Ready for Anything

How This On-Demand Startup Founder Manages His Time

Jeremiah Green, CEO and co-founder of Eat Purely, notes how people are structuring their lives in new ways thanks to technology.
BizCast | 2 min read
3 Ways On-Demand Companies Can Stay Within the Law
Sharing Economy

3 Ways On-Demand Companies Can Stay Within the Law

The Department of Commerce has hinted at regulations for on-demand businesses. Here's how to prepare.
David Adams | 5 min read
How Slowing Down Saved This Flower Startup From Wilting
Pivots

How Slowing Down Saved This Flower Startup From Wilting

On the verge of bankruptcy, BloomThat realized that the on-demand model wasn't right for its floral delivery business. Here are four things it did to survive.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
This Accidental Entrepreneur Is Tackling the Problem of Loneliness
Project Grow

This Accidental Entrepreneur Is Tackling the Problem of Loneliness

Los Angeles's first 'People Walker' earns $7 a mile making small talk.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
How 'Uberizing' the Small Business Economy Is Driving Growth
On-Demand

How 'Uberizing' the Small Business Economy Is Driving Growth

On-demand platforms provide convenience for the client, with a high volume of jobs being sent to workers or small businesses.
Sam Madden | 5 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Prepare to Engage With Today's Freelancers
Freelancers

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Prepare to Engage With Today's Freelancers

More and more contract workers are demanding job benefits without being stripped of their flexibility.
David Adams | 5 min read
Need a Solid Startup Strategy? Try On-Demand Talent
Sharing Economy

Need a Solid Startup Strategy? Try On-Demand Talent

Tap into the sharing economy for talent you couldn't otherwise afford. But make sure to approach this decentralized workforce correctly.
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.