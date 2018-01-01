Lilia Stoyanov

Lilia Stoyanov

Guest Writer
CEO of Transformify; Professor at Zigurat Business School
Lilia Stoyanov is a chief executive officer and angel investor at Transformify. A fintech and digital transformation expert, she is also a professor at Zigurat Business School and expert evaluator Horizon 2020 at the European Commission.

More From Lilia Stoyanov

How European Entrepreneurs Can Prepare for the Digital Skills Gap
Skills Gap

How European Entrepreneurs Can Prepare for the Digital Skills Gap

The digital skills gap is here to stay. It will take years to address, and being prepared to face the challenge is the best strategy an entrepreneur may have.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.