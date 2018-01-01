Pain points

Pitching Investors

To be successful, be succinct.
Tim Denning | 6 min read
Client Relationship Management

First impressions mean everything. Make sure you set the right tone to encourage continued conversations and find solutions together.
Rocco Baldassarre | 3 min read
Connecting with Customers

Companies are likely doomed if they commit to creating products they think their customers need, without actually stopping to verify if that's true.
Firas Kittaneh | 6 min read
Project Grow

Persuasive writing makes your content -- and your solution -- stand out from the rest. Sharpen your approach, and you'll connect with readers in a meaningful way.
Yatin Khulbe | 5 min read
Persuasion

Instead of robotically working through your pitch, lesson to determine what you have to offer that solves the client's problem.
Sharí Alexander | 4 min read
Project Grow

People should just speak their mind but business is a guessing game.
Matt Fore | 5 min read
