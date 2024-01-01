Lydia Li
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Lydia Li, founder of iBlush, launched her company in 2020 at 19, inspired by her own experience with alcohol flush reactions. Collaborating with a pharmacist and health scientist, she developed a unique transdermal patch and tablets.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing a Business
How to Identify the Pain Point in Your Customers To Skyrocket Sales
Drawing from my personal experience with alcohol flush reactions, I recognize how validating this common issue in the Asian community inspired my business idea.