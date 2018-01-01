Parenting
Parenting
10 Reasons Why More Parents Should Become Entrepreneurs
Being a parent actually makes you better prepared to start a business.
Parenting
Am I a Hypocrite If I Shield My Child From the Digital Tools I Help Create?
This is my promise to my son, to reconcile my hopes for technology's role in our lives with my fears for what it might do to him.
Work-Life Balance
How Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Balances Work and Family
The entrepreneur and investor, shares his take on parental leave and work-life balance.
Mompreneurs
How I Started a Business and Had a Baby in One Year Without Going (Completely) Insane
A new mother writes about how she managed two 'babies' at a time over the course of one harrowing but happy year.
Budgeting
How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child
Four tips for getting your house in order before adding a new resident
Open Every Door
Don't Fear Failure. It's How You Get to the Right Answer.
Peanut co-founder and CEO Michelle Kennedy explains why trial and error will lead you to success.
Parenting Tips
How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?
How much screen time do tech giants allow their kids? And which entrepreneur let his kids play with sharp knives?
Lifestyle
Success Requires Knowing What You Won't Compromise
Flexibility and tolerance are important but know what you won't bend on is crucial.
Children
3 Ways to Raise Your Kids to Think -- and Solve Problems -- Like an Entrepreneur
Kids who feel lost in the face of adversity today will encounter substantial challenges in the "Fourth Revolution" of tomorrow.
College
Do Your Kids Really Need College?
If you think your kid absolutely needs a college degree, you're living in the 1990s.