10 Reasons Why More Parents Should Become Entrepreneurs
Parenting

10 Reasons Why More Parents Should Become Entrepreneurs

Being a parent actually makes you better prepared to start a business.
Thomas Mai | 8 min read
Am I a Hypocrite If I Shield My Child From the Digital Tools I Help Create?
Parenting

Am I a Hypocrite If I Shield My Child From the Digital Tools I Help Create?

This is my promise to my son, to reconcile my hopes for technology's role in our lives with my fears for what it might do to him.
Jennifer Zimnowski | 5 min read
How Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Balances Work and Family
Work-Life Balance

How Reddit's Alexis Ohanian Balances Work and Family

The entrepreneur and investor, shares his take on parental leave and work-life balance.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
How I Started a Business and Had a Baby in One Year Without Going (Completely) Insane
Mompreneurs

How I Started a Business and Had a Baby in One Year Without Going (Completely) Insane

A new mother writes about how she managed two 'babies' at a time over the course of one harrowing but happy year.
Gabby Slome | 8 min read
How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child
Budgeting

How to Prepare Your Budget Before Your First Child

Four tips for getting your house in order before adding a new resident
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
Don't Fear Failure. It's How You Get to the Right Answer.
Open Every Door

Don't Fear Failure. It's How You Get to the Right Answer.

Peanut co-founder and CEO Michelle Kennedy explains why trial and error will lead you to success.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?
Parenting Tips

How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?

How much screen time do tech giants allow their kids? And which entrepreneur let his kids play with sharp knives?
Carolyn Sun | 14 min read
Success Requires Knowing What You Won't Compromise
Lifestyle

Success Requires Knowing What You Won't Compromise

Flexibility and tolerance are important but know what you won't bend on is crucial.
Joe De Sena | 5 min read
3 Ways to Raise Your Kids to Think -- and Solve Problems -- Like an Entrepreneur
Children

3 Ways to Raise Your Kids to Think -- and Solve Problems -- Like an Entrepreneur

Kids who feel lost in the face of adversity today will encounter substantial challenges in the "Fourth Revolution" of tomorrow.
Jim Marggraff | 7 min read
Do Your Kids Really Need College?
College

Do Your Kids Really Need College?

If you think your kid absolutely needs a college degree, you're living in the 1990s.
Margot Machol Bisnow | 6 min read
