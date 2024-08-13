Getting into college is a journey for students and parents alike. Here's how you can ensure that you're involved while still keeping your mental peace and family ties intact.

As parents, we are deeply invested in our child's future-college journey. We want to ensure they receive the right support and motivation from us and care about their success.

When planning for college, things can get busy and, often, overwhelming. I frequently talk to parents who are burnt out managing their work lives, personal lives and their child's college application process.

However, with the right planning, it doesn't need to be this way. Here are four tips from my experience that can help you lead your child toward college success without compromising everything else in your life.

1. Understand the invaluable nature of family time

First, before you can begin taking the necessary steps to create more balance in your life, it's crucial to understand the difference between your family and work. While work time can be quantified financially, family time holds irreplaceable value.

Your teen's high school years are fleeting, and soon, they'll be off to college, only visiting during holidays or when they need their laundry done. Cherish these moments and make the most of your time with them. Applying to college is a huge milestone in their lives and a gateway to their adult life, so you certainly want to prioritize it.

These moments, daily dinners, or short trips will allow you to not only discuss college planning but also observe your child's interests and core skills — something that must be authentically represented in their college applications.

2. Make college application support a non-negotiable

In the business world, structured scheduling is paramount to success, and the same principle applies to balancing your work and personal life. Set specific dates and times for both work and personal activities and stick to them. This includes blocking off time for family, not just work. For parents of college-bound teens, this means scheduling dedicated time to help with their college applications. Work with your teen to set realistic goals.

Fortunately, they can typically take charge for the most part but you should be there for the big decisions and support. For instance, you can have them research college options and then set aside an hour after dinner to review these together. The following week, go through admission requirements and tackle each component in subsequent weeks.

Put everything on your calendar to avoid the chaos of arbitrary deadlines. The key is to start early and tackle each component slowly so that you don't miss out on too much work.

During this dedicated time for college applications, it's important you also eliminate all distractions. No phone calls or emails — even if this means keeping your phone in a separate room to break the habit we have of checking every notification. Being fully present to help your child or simply listen to them should be a priority. Prioritize these interactions with the same importance as your professional commitments. This approach will strengthen your relationship with your teen and ensure they feel valued and supported through this overwhelming journey.

3. Delegate and leverage others

As a leader or entrepreneur, you know how effective delegation is crucial in managing your workload. This principle of delegation should extend beyond your professional sphere. When it comes to the college application process, consider leveraging the expertise of experienced admissions counselors.

These professionals, like those at Quad Education, can take on the heavy lifting, making the process less stressful for you and your teen. If you're feeling a bit out of your depth helping your teen get into schools like Harvard and Stanford, having counselors who've been on those admissions committees can take the pressure off through their first-hand expertise.

This way, you can stay involved in the process without getting bogged down by the technical elements. You can focus on offering emotional support and guidance while the experts handle the intricacies of essay writing, extracurricular profile building and interview preparation. Dividing and conquering this way is a win-win: your teen gets the best possible support, and you have more time to dedicate to your work without sacrificing family obligations.

4. Carve out time for personal hobbies

Helping your teen with college applications can stir up a lot of mixed emotions. On one hand, you might face the stress of wanting your child to succeed and get into their dream school. On the other, there's the bittersweet realization that your teen is growing up and becoming more independent. These feelings can be overwhelming, especially when added to an already busy work schedule. That's why it's crucial to carve out time for yourself to process these emotions. Personal hobbies and activities are vital for stress relief and overall well-being. Whether it's playing a sport, pursuing a creative hobby or simply reading a book, ensure that personal time is part of your weekly routine. Even if it seems impossible to do, make it a non-negotiable at least once a week. This will allow you to be more present and engaged as you help your teen through this journey without letting your own emotions get in the way.

As I discuss the balance of work and life, or more fittingly, work and family in our lives, it's important to remember that balance is always lost and gained back. As an entrepreneur, I've come to understand that accepting this ebb and flow is crucial. Some days, you might feel overwhelmed while everything falls perfectly into place on others.