Indian Govt. Unveils New Drone Policy & Air Pollution Can Make You Less Intelligent: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Unicorn Club
Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns
While Indians can be happy about the growing number of Indian unicorns, it's actually the world's largest technology investment firm Softbank that can claim to be a part of their success
Environment
This Entrepreneur Wants to Fight for Clean Air with His 'Green Fund'
This is not the first time when Paytm's founder has taken up an initiative to save environment
Flipart-Walmart Deal
As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates
This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013
35 under 35
This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture
The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly
Finance
Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?
India has made enormous strides in payment systems, and the numbers are growing rapidly
Success Strategies
Founder of India's Biggest Fintech Startup Has 5 Golden Steps To Success
"The way I look at it is build for India, build for the world."
FinTech
The Future of Smaller Payment Wallets is Dead
Mergers and acquisitions are touted to be the only way forward to keep the DNA of the start-up alive
FinTech
Fintech Making a Killing with These Top #5 Investments in First Half of 2017
With demonetization, the alternative lending platforms got a great boost and lending in the SME sector got an all-time high
Alibaba
How this #1 Global Conglomerate Is Engulfing Indian Market
Indian e-commerce industry is brimming with confidence over its new- found popularity and this group's decision to enter the sector will surely reap benefits for Paytm