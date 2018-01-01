Paytm

The Indian Behind Amazon Alexa & Paytm's Foray into Japan. 4 things to know today
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns
Unicorn Club

While Indians can be happy about the growing number of Indian unicorns, it's actually the world's largest technology investment firm Softbank that can claim to be a part of their success
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Wants to Fight for Clean Air with His 'Green Fund'
Environment

This is not the first time when Paytm's founder has taken up an initiative to save environment
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates
Flipart-Walmart Deal

This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This Start-up is Building a Hip Office Culture
35 under 35

The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly
Sugandh Bahl | 1 min read
Is Advancement in Technology Leading to Financial Inclusion?
Finance

India has made enormous strides in payment systems, and the numbers are growing rapidly
Bhupinder Singh | 4 min read
Founder of India's Biggest Fintech Startup Has 5 Golden Steps To Success
Success Strategies

"The way I look at it is build for India, build for the world."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Future of Smaller Payment Wallets is Dead
FinTech

Mergers and acquisitions are touted to be the only way forward to keep the DNA of the start-up alive
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Fintech Making a Killing with These Top #5 Investments in First Half of 2017
FinTech

With demonetization, the alternative lending platforms got a great boost and lending in the SME sector got an all-time high
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
How this #1 Global Conglomerate Is Engulfing Indian Market
Alibaba

Indian e-commerce industry is brimming with confidence over its new- found popularity and this group's decision to enter the sector will surely reap benefits for Paytm
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
