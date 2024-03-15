⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Paytm Payments Bank to Stop Working From Today Paytm Payments Bank users are still able to withdraw or transfer money from their accounts, but they are no longer able to deposit money into them.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LinkedIn

Paytm, a significant participant in the fintech industry in India, is discontinuing its Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) services as of today. Last month, the RBI had instructed PPBL merchants and customers to move their accounts to other banks by March 15.

The RBI had stated that PPBL customers would be able to withdraw or use any available balance from their accounts, including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid cards, national common mobility cards, FASTags, and prepaid instruments, without any limitations - even after March 15.

The Paytm app will continue to function, even after March 15. You can continue to use your services even if you don't have a Paytm Payments Bank account. As long as the Paytm app is connected to another bank, you can utilise UPI services through it.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has also granted permission to One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, to carry on providing UPI services as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP). Paytm will collaborate with banks including SBI, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and others to manage payment services for Paytm users under this new arrangement.

Additionally, the Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL), a division of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), forbade PPBL from issuing new FASTags.

According to NHAI, customers can obtain FASTags from the 32 banks that are currently listed as authorized FASTag issuers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

If You Want to be Successful, Become a Better Speaker — Follow This 7-Step Process for Effective Speaking

Discover the transformative power of mastering presentation skills with this 7-step process.

By Scott Deming
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Marketing

Ever Wonder Why Certain Websites Rank Higher Than Yours? This SEO Expert Reveals The Secret to Dominating Search Results

It's often the smart use of SEO, now supercharged with AI, particularly in keyword optimization.

By Ludwig Makhyan
News and Trends

Rural Commerce Startup Rozana Raises USD 22.5 Mn from Bertelsmann, Fireside Ventures and others

The Delhi-based startup will utilise the fresh funds to fuel its expansion into new districts, upgrade its technology platform, and increase hiring in technology, product, and operations teams.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

AI Is Impacting Jobs. Here Are the Gigs Affected the Most, According to an Analysis of 5 Million Upwork Postings

The researcher said in the report that freelance jobs were analyzed first because that market will likely see AI's immediate impact.

By Sherin Shibu