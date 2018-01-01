people skils
Networking
18 Tips to Become a Better Networker
Knowing your target audience, being fearless and attending as many relevant events as you can are only a number of ways to jumpstart your skills.
Leadership Qualities
4 Attributes the Best Leaders Constantly Hone
The capacity to inspire others to achieve more is what defines leadership.
Reinvention
Take These 25 Steps to Complete the Journey of Reinventing Yourself
People grow, circumstances change. To cope and thrive you must take stock of who you are and who you are becoming.
Communication Strategies
Find the Right Level of Candor With This Quick Guide
People appreciate honesty and directness, but those things can just as easily backfire if you do it incorrectly.
Communication Strategies
The One Question on Every Person's Mind -- Do Others Like and Want to Work With Me?
Almost no one works in a vacuum. Here's how to evaluate whether you're earned social endorsement among your peers.
Ready for Anything
The Simple Thing That Can Earn, or Lose, the Respect of Others
Rediscover the lost art of punctuality and watch your life improve.
Leadership
10 Acts of Kindness Remarkable People Perform Each Day
Individuals that others look up to are always thinking of others and looking for ways to positively influence and contribute.
Networking
3 Reasons Your Follow Up Sucks
Did you meet someone who could potentially boost your business? Don't screw it up with these mistakes.
Writing
7 Ways Growing Your Startup Is Like Writing a Novel
It starts with an idea and, unless you're willing to work hard and risk falling on your face, that's all it will ever be.
Emotional Intelligence
How Important Is Emotional Intelligence to Success in Business?
There are many valid definitions of EQ, but we think about it as four quadrants that look at the self and others.
Communications
5 Ways to Be a More Effective People Person
Want your social butterfly to soar? Try these tips.