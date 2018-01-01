Performance Feedback
Gen Z Brings a Whole New Dynamic to the Workforce
Just when you figured out the millennials, here comes a new wave of changes.
10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z
Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
You Only Get Better With Feedback
Unless somebody tells you what you're doing right and wrong, you're going to have a tough time deciding what to do more and what to stop doing altogether.
Stop Avoiding It: 4 Tips for Delivering Tough Feedback
Feedback can motivate people and teams to move beyond the status quo, but only if it's actually delivered.
Giving and Receiving the Gift of Feedback
Feedback is how your experience can help a less experienced teammate thrive.
The Bedrock of Performance Management? Communication of Acceptable Behavior.
Effective leaders manage performance by continually reinforcing their criteria for success.
No One Is Telling You the Truth at Work (And What to Do About It)
Silence may be golden -- but it can also be misleading. Don't let your performance suffer because your coworkers are confrontation averse.
Employee Reviews Should Include the CEO
All human beings have blind spots, including founders and owners. Commit to finding yours, you may be surprised by what you discover.
Focus on Your Top Talent for Maximum Staff Development ROI
Trying to bring low performers up to speed seldom works, while taking high performers for granted leaves them feeling unappreciated.
5 Tips for Gracefully Accepting Constructive Criticism
Performance feedback, especially the negative kind, is an invaluable gift. No, really.
'What Did You Say?' Is Your Employee Feedback Getting Through?
You may need to focus on giving more positive comments along with the negative ones.