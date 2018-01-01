Personal Assistant

Robots May Be on the Cusp of Widespread Adoption, Jibo CEO Says
Robotics

Robots May Be on the Cusp of Widespread Adoption, Jibo CEO Says

The rapid adoption of helpful tech like the smartphone has elevated the idea of personal-assistant robots from science fiction to impending reality.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
When Will Siri Be Able to Make That Romantic Dinner Reservation for You?
Apps

When Will Siri Be Able to Make That Romantic Dinner Reservation for You?

Here are five ways personal-assistant apps can actually become the personal assistants they claim to be.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Swamped? Someone Will Get That for You.
You've Arrived

Swamped? Someone Will Get That for You.

New startups run the errands you can't.
Elaine Glusac | 4 min read
