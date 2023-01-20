Free Webinar | February 21: How to Start a Virtual Assistant Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Virtual Assistants are growing increasingly vital for modern businesses and starting your own virtual assistant business is a great opportunity for organized and energetic entrepreneurs.

To help get you started, Melissa Smith, the founder and CEO of the Association of Virtual Assistants, will be sharing her tips and strategies for building a successful virtual assistant business. Melissa has extensive experience in this arena, having done virtual work on five different continents.

In this webinar, you'll learn:

The first things you need to do to get started

Where and how to get your first client

How much to charge clients

Top skills clients are looking for

And so much more!

Secure your spot today and get the guidance you need to get your virtual assistant business launched and thriving.

About the Speaker:

Melissa Smith is the Founder & CEO of the Association of Virtual Assistants and The PVA, a firm that matches clients with the right virtual assistants. She is also the best-selling author of two books, Hire The Right Virtual Assistant and Become a Successful Virtual Assistant. Additionally, Melissa also mentors for Remote-how Academy, the first global, online education and individual certification program.



Drawing from her experience while working on five different continents Melissa truly understands how to operate a successful virtual business.



Melissa has been quoted by ABC News, Forbes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, U.S. News & World Report. Most recently Melissa was named Top Virtual Assistant Consultant of the Year, a Top 10 Most Inspiring Woman in Business 2022, one of the top 100 Dynamic Leaders, and a trailblazing female entrepreneur to watch in 2021.