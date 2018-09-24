Personal Growth

How to Grow in Any Industry When You're New
If you're new to your company or wish to make an immediate impression, here are five things that you can do right away to stand out.
Carlos Gil | 5 min read
12 Things Mentally Strong People Do That Nobody Else Does
Most people run away from their fears, but not the mentally strong.
John Rampton | 7 min read
For Decades, These Same 3 Issues Have Held Women Entrepreneurs Back. Here's What You Can Do About It.

In the '90s, I wrote the book 'Dive Right In – The Sharks Won't Bite: The Entrepreneurial Woman's Guide to Success.' A lot of the same things I saw then, I see now.
Jane Wesman | 6 min read
The Unexpected Benefits of Walking the Harder Path
In business and life, it is the struggle that unlocks your full potential.
Raj Jana | 6 min read
The Hermit Entrepreneur's Toolkit
Reserving your time and space mostly for yourself is a conscious choice. These strategies make the most of your public-facing work.
Morra Aarons-Mele | 10 min read
After Making $1 Million, I Saw My Life Change: Here's How
The 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' author talks about his new ways of thinking after hitting the $1 million milestone.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
Rejection Is Part of Entrepreneurship. Here's How to Handle It.
Successful entrepreneurs say "no" to most offers. Those are exactly the people you're trying to do business with.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
What Brain Surgery Taught Me About Life
Being confronted by death is a lesson in how uncertain life is and what matters most.
Brittney Castro | 11 min read
10 Ways to Enjoy Life Without Sacrificing Your Productivity
Balancing work and fun will yield large benefits.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Some Entrepreneurs Are Getting Literal About 'Eat What You Kill'
Tim Ferriss, Joe Rogan and other entrepreneurs are hunting their own meat. Here's why you should consider it, too.
Mansal Denton | 7 min read
