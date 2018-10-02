Pivots

Pivots

The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere

Despite uncertain times, the team at Top Hat knew they were onto something.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Lean Startups

5 Reasons Not to Follow the Lean Startup Process for Your Next Idea

It's a shortcut that can take you to a dead end.
Nistha Tripathi | 7 min read
Pivots

How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor

Flixel, the company behind the cinemagraph, knew that eventually its original product would lead the business to success.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
Project Grow

What Taking My Company Into a Whole New Industry Has Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur

Whatever the reason for the move, with good planning, you'll find ways to pull up stakes and make a home someplace completely foreign to you.
Saagar Govil | 6 min read
This Broadway Actress Left a Safe Wall Street Gig to Pursue Her Dream. Now, She's Starring in 'Wicked.'

Jessica Vosk shared her origin story, networking tips and advice for taking a leap towards your passion in a recent episode of Entrepreneur's 'How Success Happens' podcast.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
The Gambit

This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans

Mark Greene started flying combat missions in Afghanistan soon after 9/11. Now, he's director of an innovation lab serving consumers who feel forgotten by their financial institutions.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Pivots

Old Company. Troubled Industry. Inside the Effort to Reboot Century 21, the Real Estate Giant.

Technology has threatened the real estate agent, but people still hate the home-buying process. Can Century 21 fix it?
Emily Nonko | 14 min read
Pivots

Why I Shut Down a Multi-Million Dollar Business to Solve the 'Entrepreneur's Dilemma'

From massive debt to millions: Scott Oldford's wild journey to help entrepreneurs exceed seven figures.
The Oracles | 10 min read
Pivots

When to Pivot Your Business -- and When You Should Just Quit

Winners never quit, but they do cut their losses while there is still something to salvage.
Miles Jennings | 6 min read
Careers

How to Escape the Trap of the Career Dead End -- Without Going Back to School

Not sure what to do next in your career? Read this first.
Skillcrush | 12 min read
