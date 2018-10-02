Pivots
The Digest
This Snack Brand Multiplied Its Revenues by a Factor of 10 in Just 3 Years
The entrepreneur behind Hail Merry thought the brand had stopped growing, but then she made some big changes.
More From This Topic
Pivots
The Unconventional Way This Cloud-Based Startup Broke Into the Education Sphere
Despite uncertain times, the team at Top Hat knew they were onto something.
Lean Startups
5 Reasons Not to Follow the Lean Startup Process for Your Next Idea
It's a shortcut that can take you to a dead end.
Pivots
How This Inventive Software Company Refocused Its Mission -- And Then Found Its Star Investor
Flixel, the company behind the cinemagraph, knew that eventually its original product would lead the business to success.
Project Grow
What Taking My Company Into a Whole New Industry Has Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur
Whatever the reason for the move, with good planning, you'll find ways to pull up stakes and make a home someplace completely foreign to you.
This Broadway Actress Left a Safe Wall Street Gig to Pursue Her Dream. Now, She's Starring in 'Wicked.'
Jessica Vosk shared her origin story, networking tips and advice for taking a leap towards your passion in a recent episode of Entrepreneur's 'How Success Happens' podcast.
The Gambit
This Military Pilot Pivoted From Fighting Wars to Creating Financial Tools for Struggling Americans
Mark Greene started flying combat missions in Afghanistan soon after 9/11. Now, he's director of an innovation lab serving consumers who feel forgotten by their financial institutions.
Pivots
Old Company. Troubled Industry. Inside the Effort to Reboot Century 21, the Real Estate Giant.
Technology has threatened the real estate agent, but people still hate the home-buying process. Can Century 21 fix it?
Pivots
Why I Shut Down a Multi-Million Dollar Business to Solve the 'Entrepreneur's Dilemma'
From massive debt to millions: Scott Oldford's wild journey to help entrepreneurs exceed seven figures.
Pivots
When to Pivot Your Business -- and When You Should Just Quit
Winners never quit, but they do cut their losses while there is still something to salvage.
Careers
How to Escape the Trap of the Career Dead End -- Without Going Back to School
Not sure what to do next in your career? Read this first.