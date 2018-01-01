PlayStation

'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'
Streaming TV

'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'

Cable TV is fast becoming obsolete with cord-cutting apps such as Hulu, Pluto TV and Amazon Prime taking over.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
Xbox, PlayStation Present New Games Ahead of E3 Conference
Video Games

Xbox, PlayStation Present New Games Ahead of E3 Conference

The video-game titans vied for attention ahead of the industry's annual conference, offering sneak peeks at their latest games.
Reuters | 1 min read
3 Principles of Video Games That Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur
Video Games

3 Principles of Video Games That Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur

Don't dismiss this popular and growing medium as a waste of time, they hold the potential to boost the skills you need to succeed.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks
Streaming TV

Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks

The entertainment juggernaut will reportedly roll out its inaugural cord-cutter offering in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Grinchy Hackers Spoil Christmas for Xbox and PlayStation Gamers Everywhere
Hackers

Grinchy Hackers Spoil Christmas for Xbox and PlayStation Gamers Everywhere

How the Lizard Squad stole Christmas from millions of gaming fans.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
GameStop Sales Soar in Second Quarter, Riding New Consoles Wave
Earnings Reports

GameStop Sales Soar in Second Quarter, Riding New Consoles Wave

Hardware and software sales soared during the second quarter, riding new gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Hacker Dad Rigs Air Hockey Robot from 3-D Printer Parts
Technology

Hacker Dad Rigs Air Hockey Robot from 3-D Printer Parts

Jose Julio fashioned a robot to play air hockey against his young daughter out of 3-D printer parts.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook
Technology

GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook

GameStop lowered its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings guidance after suffering declines in video-game sales during the holiday period.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Top Tech Innovations For Your #FirstWorldProblems (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

Top Tech Innovations For Your #FirstWorldProblems (Infographic)

A fork that vibrates when you eat too much, and an e-ink touch tablet for those who find the texture of paper to be too...papery.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Microsoft and Sony Battle for Gaming Supremacy This Holiday Season
Ready for Anything

Microsoft and Sony Battle for Gaming Supremacy This Holiday Season

Like Sony's PlayStation 4, Xbox One sales exceed one million in first 24 hours.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read

PlayStation is a video game console developed and created by Sony Computer Entertainment. PlayStation was introduced in 1994 and since then, Sony has released PlayStation Portable, a handheld video game unit, and the PlayStation TV, a small box that attaches to your TV and lets you play games and stream video regardless of whether you have a PlayStation.

 
