PlayStation
Facebook Launches Its Dating Platform: 3 Things to Know Today
More From This Topic
'I Want My MTV' Is Now 'I Want My MStreamingTVApp'
Xbox, PlayStation Present New Games Ahead of E3 Conference
3 Principles of Video Games That Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur
Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks
Grinchy Hackers Spoil Christmas for Xbox and PlayStation Gamers Everywhere
GameStop Sales Soar in Second Quarter, Riding New Consoles Wave
Hacker Dad Rigs Air Hockey Robot from 3-D Printer Parts
GameStop Shares Plummet on Weak Outlook
Top Tech Innovations For Your #FirstWorldProblems (Infographic)
Microsoft and Sony Battle for Gaming Supremacy This Holiday Season
PlayStation is a video game console developed and created by Sony Computer Entertainment. PlayStation was introduced in 1994 and since then, Sony has released PlayStation Portable, a handheld video game unit, and the PlayStation TV, a small box that attaches to your TV and lets you play games and stream video regardless of whether you have a PlayStation.