Missed Out on Prime Day Savings? Last Chance to Get $10 Off PlayStation Plus Essential.

Believe it or not, work isn't everything. It's important for entrepreneurs to make time for relaxation and hobbies, allowing them to rejuvenate and get back to being their most productive selves. For many, gaming is that revitalizing activity, but if you aren't playing with PlayStation Plus, you might as well not be gaming at all.

From now through October 31, we're offering a host of overstock deals at additional discounts, including a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential.

For PlayStation gamers, you can't get the most out of your gaming without PlayStation Plus, and Essential takes the experience even further. You'll enjoy all of the benefits of PlayStation Plus, like online multiplayer, new free games every month, and big discounts in the PlayStation Store, plus a whole lot more.

With PlayStation Plus Essential, you'll be able to expand your collection with new PS4 games every month, with the chance to get new PS5 games, too. You can relive PS4 classics with a mix of PlayStation exclusives and third-party titles spanning all kinds of genres. You'll also get access to exclusive content like skins, cosmetics, weapons, and more for free-to-play games, as well as the best deals on select games, add-ons, pre-orders, and more from the PS Store.

With PlayStation Plus Essential, you'll also be able to save up to 100GB of PS4 and PS5 game data to the cloud, letting you pick up where you left off in all of your games. Plus, you can enjoy the magic of Share Play, starting a gaming session remotely with a friend just like you were playing on the same TV.

If you aren't playing with PlayStation Plus, are you really playing at all? Order by October 31, and you can get a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential for just $49.99 (reg. $59).

