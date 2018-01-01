Pop Culture

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko
News and Trends

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko

The famed cartoonist is dead at 90.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
3 Branding Success Secrets Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Beyoncé
Branding

3 Branding Success Secrets Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Beyoncé

Take notes.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How These Twentysomething Triple Threat Sisters Connect with 3 Million Subscribers and Counting
YouTube Icon

How These Twentysomething Triple Threat Sisters Connect with 3 Million Subscribers and Counting

Veronica and Vanessa Merrell want to give their fans an inside look at their lives.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
4 Super Business Lessons From Marvel's Decade of Box Office Success
Marvel

4 Super Business Lessons From Marvel's Decade of Box Office Success

The comic book company has released its biggest movie so far this weekend.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Super Producer and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal Shares Why You Can Never Take No for an Answer
Open Every Door

Super Producer and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal Shares Why You Can Never Take No for an Answer

The CEO says that what seems like a setback now could turn into something great later -- you just have to keep at it.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
The Woman Behind Hit Netflix Series 'One Day at a Time' Shares Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Bet on Yourself
Open Every Door

The Woman Behind Hit Netflix Series 'One Day at a Time' Shares Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Bet on Yourself

Gloria Calderón Kellett grew her frustration of trying to win bad acting roles into a writing and producing career and her own company.
Nina Zipkin | 11 min read
This Self-Taught Cook Shows More Than 2 Million Subscribers How to Make the Snacks and Meals You See on Screen
YouTube

This Self-Taught Cook Shows More Than 2 Million Subscribers How to Make the Snacks and Meals You See on Screen

Andrew Rea's pop culture-inspired cooking show invites fans to transform themselves into fine chefs.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Shows Why Gratitude Is an Integral Part of Success
Leadership

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Shows Why Gratitude Is an Integral Part of Success

The filmmaker shared a heartfelt thank you to fans and collaborators.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Tosca Musk, the Youngest Sibling of the Famous Family, Talks Romance, Problem-Solving and Growing Up Musk
Women Leaders

Tosca Musk, the Youngest Sibling of the Famous Family, Talks Romance, Problem-Solving and Growing Up Musk

The filmmaker wants to empower women with her latest venture.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Cartoonist Uses Social Media to Brighten Days and Build a Global Brand
Creativity

This Cartoonist Uses Social Media to Brighten Days and Build a Global Brand

Artist Liz Climo's gentle comics about animals and friendship have led to a growing international fanbase.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
