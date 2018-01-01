Power Players

Elon Musk Personally Cancels 'Super Rude' Customer's Tesla Model X Order
Elon Musk

Don't cross the Bel Air billionaire. He has the power to ban you.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
2016's Women to Watch
Women Entrepreneurs

These women are making their mark on the business world. If you don't know who they are, you will.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
How a Startup Is Helping Retailers by Using Digital Tests in Physical Spaces
Startups

An NYC startup applies A/B testing -- common in the digital space -- to convert foot traffic to sales in brick-and-mortar stores.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
How Open Source is Changing The Landscape for Entrepreneurs
Technology

LittleBits CEO and Founder Ayah Bdeir explains the startup possibilities with an open source mentality.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Genius Co-Founder Reveals His 'Aha' Moment
Genius

Tom Lehman never saw himself as a coder. Nevertheless, he went on to launch the Brooklyn-based annotation platform.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
9 Business Leaders Who Shaped 2015
Innovators

The innovators make their mark in industries ranging from retail to music.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
Littlebits Founder: Want Kids Excited About STEM? Make Sure Parents Aren't Intimidated.
Technology

Ayah Bdeir thinks that parents are key advocates to learning more about technology.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
LittleBits Founder: To Boost Creativity, We Must Demystify Technology
Technology

Ayah Bdeir believes that everyone can be an inventor but people can get intimidated by a lack of understanding.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Will.i.am: How the Hit Maker is Hitting Hard in Business
Entrepreneurs

Rapper and producer will.i.am steered Black Eyed Peas to pop success by blurring the lines between bands and brands. Now he's applying the lessons he learned in the music business in an attempt to shake up the Silicon Valley status quo.
Jason Ankeny | 9 min read
Trello's CEO on the Surprising Benefit Cloud-Based Tools Bring
Radicals & Visionaries

Michael Pryor shares what shifts when project management tools evolve.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
