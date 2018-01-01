Predictions

10 Business and Technology Milestones That Definitely Won't Happen in 2018
Predictions

10 Business and Technology Milestones That Definitely Won't Happen in 2018

It's fun to think about the future, but let's not get carried away.
Zach Holmquist | 4 min read
5 Tech Trends to Watch in 2018
Technology

5 Tech Trends to Watch in 2018

Here's what I see on the horizon for tech in 2018.
Tim Bajarin | 4 min read
To Thrive in an Uncertain Future, You Can't Be Afraid to Tell the Truth
Leadership

To Thrive in an Uncertain Future, You Can't Be Afraid to Tell the Truth

Faith Popcorn has been helping companies see what trends they will come up against for more than 40 years.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
12 Tech Trends That Will Define 2018
News and Trends

12 Tech Trends That Will Define 2018

Get ready to step into the future.
Chris Weller | 6 min read
Tech That Will (Probably) Die in 2018
Technology

Tech That Will (Probably) Die in 2018

These apps, companies, and devices have flown too close to the sun. The tech grim reaper is coming for them, and he is without mercy.
Rob Marvin | 9 min read
3 Trends That Will Shape Your Marketing Efforts in 2018
Year End Planning

3 Trends That Will Shape Your Marketing Efforts in 2018

Think about the power of augmented reality for your business, and how you can encourage customers to immerse themselves in your brand story.
Erik Huberman | 7 min read
Top 3 Ways Machine Learning Will Create Jobs
Machine Learning

Top 3 Ways Machine Learning Will Create Jobs

This new technology will only expand the possibilities of what entrepreneurs can do.
Elizabeth Gore | 6 min read
The Inventor Behind the Segway Scooter and Insulin Pump Predicts Who Will Get to Mars First -- and It's Not Elon Musk or Richard Branson
Predictions

The Inventor Behind the Segway Scooter and Insulin Pump Predicts Who Will Get to Mars First -- and It's Not Elon Musk or Richard Branson

Plus, Dean Kamen discusses which industries he thinks won't exist in 10 years and why he collects old technology.
C-Suite TV | 5 min read
From Expanded Uses of Blockchain to the Mainstreaming of Machine Learning, Here Are 5 Emerging Business Trends to Watch in 2018
Predictions

From Expanded Uses of Blockchain to the Mainstreaming of Machine Learning, Here Are 5 Emerging Business Trends to Watch in 2018

Use these insights to plan for the future of your company and strategically identify priorities for the year ahead.
Alex Yakubovich | 5 min read
5 Business Trends That Will Take Off in 2017
Predictions

5 Business Trends That Will Take Off in 2017

An example: The "one-size-fits-all" approach went away along with mobile strategies and the B-52s.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
