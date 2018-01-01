Presentations

Children, Canines or Felines Interrupting Your Interview? 4 Pros Demonstrate How to Keep Your Cool.
Interviews

Children, Canines or Felines Interrupting Your Interview? 4 Pros Demonstrate How to Keep Your Cool.

Social media is all over several hilarious interruptions during recent TV news shows. Here's how the 'victims' handled it.
Joan Oleck | 3 min read
How to Survive Your Next Software Sales Demo
Presentations

How to Survive Your Next Software Sales Demo

It doesn't have to be a waste of time. Really.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
How to Create Webinars That Close More Business
Webinars

How to Create Webinars That Close More Business

Your learning curve will be steep, but careful planning and lots of practice can provide your target audience with value that brings them to your company.
Syed Balkhi | 6 min read
5 Secrets to Writing a Memorable Speech
Presentations

5 Secrets to Writing a Memorable Speech

There are some very useful guidelines that can serve any speechwriter's needs.
Harrison Monarth | 7 min read
What You Need to Assess About Your Audience to Make Your Presentation a Hit
Public Speaking

What You Need to Assess About Your Audience to Make Your Presentation a Hit

Knowing who you are talking to is the first step to persuading them your idea is worth acting on.
Brittany Larsen | 4 min read
The CEO of Huawei Totally Went Off Script at CES and Ripped U.S. Carriers After an AT&T Deal Fell Apart
CES

The CEO of Huawei Totally Went Off Script at CES and Ripped U.S. Carriers After an AT&T Deal Fell Apart

In a rare moment of true honesty, Richard Yu shared his frustration during a keynote presentation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
7 Storytelling Structures to Improve Your Presentations (Infographic)
Infographics

7 Storytelling Structures to Improve Your Presentations (Infographic)

What your favorite plots and your next business presentation should have in common.
Emily Conklin | 1 min read
5 Simple Steps to the Best Sales Presentation of Your Life
Sales

5 Simple Steps to the Best Sales Presentation of Your Life

Getting sidetracked may actually help you.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
3 Ways to Use Emotional Storytelling in Your Next Sales Presentation
Sales

3 Ways to Use Emotional Storytelling in Your Next Sales Presentation

Take your presentations to the next level with the three key factors in effective storytelling as a sales strategy.
Dustin Mathews | 4 min read
How to Sell Anything to Anyone by Telling Great Stories
Sales Strategies

How to Sell Anything to Anyone by Telling Great Stories

Storytelling is arguably the most powerful tool in your selling toolbox.
Natasha Che | 6 min read
