Between the hours of waking to your alarm and setting a new one, more than 35 million PowerPoint presentations were given around the globe (according to Poll Everywhere).

Practical at work and home.

Instead of navigating your workplace's smart TVs and screens with high-tech, albeit complicated and unreliable, remotes, you could get the Function101 remote with tactile buttons and simple controls. When you use the coupon ENJOY20, you can get one for $23.99 (reg. $29.99) through March 10.

While there's a lot to love about Siri, Amazon Alexa, and other smart remotes, their touchpads and voice controls are simply not practical for the workplace. On the other hand, the Function101 remote has traditional buttons and straightforward controls for your slides and other media needs.

The Function101 Button Remote pairs with TVs using infrared technology, meaning minimal setup for full control of the screen, power, volume, and mute functions with a 39-foot range. While it's fully tested with the Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, it might also work on other smart TVs. One 5-star reviewer wrote, "Product works great on my LG TV, which is five years old, as well as [my] Apple TV."

Highly rated remote.

Let's see what other buyers had to say about their purchase. One writes, "This remote makes using Apple TV less complicated with simple buttons and arrows, with no swiping! [It's a] game changer," while another says, "Excellent remote. Way, way better than the 'thing' Apple sends with their Apple TV."

Make things simpler with the Function101 remote for $23.99 (reg. $29.99) when you use code ENJOY20 at checkout through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

