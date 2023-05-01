Are your sales decks losing steam? If your presentations are failing to generate interest and conversions, it's probably time for a strategic upgrade to their structure and content. Here are some tips from my experience over the last decade to help you level up your sales decks.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The sales presentation is often the make-or-break moment in the sales process. It's the time when you have to captivate and convert your audience. But that's not easy! After all, the audience's average attention span during presentations is just five to ten minutes, and their receptiveness to promotion is decreasing by the day. So, does that make sales decks obsolete?

Not at all! A well-designed sales deck presentation can still make all the difference by grabbing your audience's attention and converting them to customers. A clever design based on a strategic approach will ultimately drive your sales to new heights, but you need to play your cards right.

Here is a proven strategy I apply to build winning sales decks that hook the audience and compel them into action.

Related: These 4 Pitch-Deck Essentials Can Help You Get the Meeting That Changes Your Life

Structuring your sales deck for maximum impact

The first and foremost component of a good sales deck strategy is structuring your sales deck. This is because the structure of your presentation plays a crucial role in capturing and maintaining your audience's attention. So, your deck should be structured to take your audience on a journey from the beginning to the end. Here are some tips to help you structure your deck.

Start with a clear and concise introduction that sets the tone for the presentation.

Use visuals and graphics to break up the text and make your presentation more visually appealing. This will help your audience stay engaged and focused on your message.

Divide your deck into sections that are easy to follow. Each section should have a clear purpose and a logical flow.

Use headings and subheadings to guide your audience through the presentation.

Don't overwhelm your audience with too much information on one slide. Instead, keep your slides simple and easy to read.

Engaging your audience from the start

The first few slides of your sales deck are critical in capturing your audience's attention. Most of the audience that leaves usually does so within the first 15 seconds. So, you have very little time to prove that you're worth your audience's time. What's the solution?

Start with a hook that grabs their attention quickly and makes them want to learn more. You may use a question, statistic or fact that is relevant to your audience and highlights the problem you are solving for this purpose. Also, ensure your hook is followed by a clear and concise value proposition explaining how your product or service solves the problem.

Maintaining interest throughout the presentation

Capturing your audience's attention is a great start, but it's now important to maintain their interest throughout the presentation. So, how do you do this? There are multiple aspects while you make a sales deck to ensure its engaging power, but here are some key pointers for you to follow-

Use a mix of visuals and text to keep your presentation visually appealing and engaging. Add infographics, images and even videos to your presentation to boost its engaging power.

Keep your slides simple and avoid cluttering them with too much information. Properly organized and easily understandable decks are often the most effective.

Use storytelling to make your presentation more engaging. People love stories, and they're more likely to get interested and remember your message if it's presented in a story format.

Use case studies and real-life examples to illustrate your points and make the presentation more relatable. This will help your audience connect with your message on a deeper level.

Don't be afraid to use humor in your presentation! Humor is a great way to keep your audience engaged and relaxed. It also makes the presentation more memorable. Use relevant and tasteful humor that aligns with your brand and message.

Use interactive elements to make your presentation more engaging. Polls, quizzes, and surveys are great ways to get your audience involved in the presentation. They also provide valuable feedback that can help you improve your sales pitch.

You don't have to do all the explaining manually! Unleash the power of explainer videos to attract, engage, and convert your audience. After all, 61% of customers say they've been convinced to buy a product or service by watching the brand's video.

Improving your sales deck

Sales decks are complex, and getting them right in one go is not practical. So, you need to get feedback on your sales deck and improve it continuously. Here are a few steps you can take to get feedback on your sales presentation-

Share it with colleagues or other professionals in your industry and ask for their honest feedback. Ask them to provide specific feedback on what they liked and didn't like about the deck and how it could be improved.

Use tools like Google Forms or SurveyMonkey to create a survey and gather feedback from a larger group of people. This can help you get a more comprehensive understanding of what people think about your sales deck.

Schedule a meeting with your sales team or stakeholders and present your sales deck to them. Ask for their feedback and suggestions on how to improve it.

Consider hiring a professional consultant or coach who specializes in sales to review your deck and provide expert feedback.

Once you have gathered feedback, you must carefully review it and make the necessary changes and updates to your sales deck. Ultimately, your goal should be to create a deck that generates interest in your product or service by explaining and validating its benefits for the user.

Example of an effective sales deck

It's time for a real-life example to demonstrate the discussed points and help you make a sales deck. So, check this successful sales deck from SalesForce. Salesforce provides leading CRM solutions, and its sales deck features visual diagrams, flowcharts, images and text overlays to make its complex processes easy to understand.

This sales deck directly addresses the audience's problems and explains how the software streamlines sales and helps prospects along their buying journey. It provides clear explanations with convincing statistics and usage cases.

Conclusion

Building a winning sales deck requires careful planning and multiple rounds of improvements, but it indeed pays off big time. These tips will help you follow the right strategy and create magnetic sales presentations that peak your conversions.

However, I've found it imperative to always start with comprehensive market analysis and audience research to make a presentation that is relatable, informative, and persuasive. Take your time for the research, then apply my tips to make a winning sales deck and close those deals.