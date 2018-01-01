protein

How Food Makers Are Convincing America to Eat Bugs
Food Businesses

How Food Makers Are Convincing America to Eat Bugs

A swarm of companies selling insect-based food items has descended upon the American market. Can they persuade consumers that eating bugs isn't a punishment?
Kate Taylor | 9 min read
Fatburger Debuts Its Version of the Double Down
Hamburgers

Fatburger Debuts Its Version of the Double Down

Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Taco Bell's New Strategy in the Breakfast Wars: Protein Power
Breakfast

Taco Bell's New Strategy in the Breakfast Wars: Protein Power

Kate Taylor | 2 min read
