Quikr

After Flipkart, Amazon Goes In Direct Competition With Olx And Quikr
Ecommerce

After Flipkart, Amazon Goes In Direct Competition With Olx And Quikr

Amazon to sell used goods on its platform.
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
Quikr Strengthens Its Delivery Service By Launching Fleet Of Trucks
Delivery

Quikr Strengthens Its Delivery Service By Launching Fleet Of Trucks

Quikr rolls out its own logistic arm to strengthen Quikr Doorstep.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
