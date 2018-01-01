Quikr
technology entrepreneur
Why This Startup is 'Quikr' Than Others in Its Sector
Chulet has transformed one of the largest classifieds platforms in India – Quikr into country's own Craigslist, which dominated the classifieds revenue of newspapers in the US in mid 2000s
