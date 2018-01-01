Quotes

11 Quotes on Life and Love From Former First Lady Barbara Bush
Project Grow

The wife of the 41st president and mother of the 43rd president died on Tuesday.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Want to Feel Empowered? Check Out These 35 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders.
Project Grow

To achieve success, you must constantly feel empowered.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
16 Surprisingly Honest Quotes About Money From Entrepreneurs, Celebrities, Authors and Athletes
Money

The lifestyles of the rich and famous haven't always been so charmed.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself
Inspirational Quotes

These Garyvee quotes will push you toward success.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
17 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year
Project Grow

Change starts with just a thought. Check out these quotes from inspiring change makers throughout history.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
Fuel Your Drive With These Motivational Stories of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey
Motivation

Need to fill your motivation tank? Reach for one of these business leaders' inspirational stories.
Carolyn Sun | 14 min read
20 Quotes on Coping With Change From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Inspirational Quotes

Change is up to you.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Want to Inspire Your Team for Success? Check Out These 11 Quotes From World Series Champs.
Teamwork

Ramp up your teamwork with these inspirational quotes from Major League Baseball figures.
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day
Project Grow

Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
Bernard Marr | 5 min read
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success
Inspirational Quotes

Check out the fire walker's words of wisdom to help you realize your potential, both in the office and throughout your life.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read
Quotes are phrases and statements that often serve to motivate, elevate, spur and inspire ideas and actions great and small. While quotes can come from anyone, the public frequently looks to dynamic public figures and leaders for inspirational quotes.
