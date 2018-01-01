Quotes
Inspirational Quotes
12 Honest and Hopeful Quotes From Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush
The 41st president of the United States on freedom, service, purpose and more.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
11 Quotes on Life and Love From Former First Lady Barbara Bush
The wife of the 41st president and mother of the 43rd president died on Tuesday.
Project Grow
Want to Feel Empowered? Check Out These 35 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders.
To achieve success, you must constantly feel empowered.
Money
16 Surprisingly Honest Quotes About Money From Entrepreneurs, Celebrities, Authors and Athletes
The lifestyles of the rich and famous haven't always been so charmed.
Inspirational Quotes
11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself
These Garyvee quotes will push you toward success.
Project Grow
17 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year
Change starts with just a thought. Check out these quotes from inspiring change makers throughout history.
Motivation
Fuel Your Drive With These Motivational Stories of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey
Need to fill your motivation tank? Reach for one of these business leaders' inspirational stories.
Teamwork
Want to Inspire Your Team for Success? Check Out These 11 Quotes From World Series Champs.
Ramp up your teamwork with these inspirational quotes from Major League Baseball figures.
Project Grow
Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day
Re-energize your day or week with these inspiring quotes from some of the world's greatest thinkers.
Inspirational Quotes
9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success
Check out the fire walker's words of wisdom to help you realize your potential, both in the office and throughout your life.
Quotes are phrases and statements that often serve to motivate, elevate, spur and inspire ideas and actions great and small. While quotes can come from anyone, the public frequently looks to dynamic public figures and leaders for inspirational quotes.