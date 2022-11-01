10 Quotes By Birthday Girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Life In The Limelight

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot into the limelight as the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, in an era when the competition had a uniqueness to it, compared to the current stage where it has lost most of its stature. This led to her entry into the world of Indian cinema, where she primarily came to be known for her roles in Hindi and Tamil films. Included in the vast array of awards to her name, Rai notably has won two Filmfare Awards and received the Padma Shri in 2009. The two films for she won the Filmfare were Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002), the latter being a water shed moment in Bollywood.

However, apart from the glamour industry, Rai has been involved in doing a lot of social good on a global scale, whether it is being the UN Microcredit Spokesperson, supporting PETA India, pledging to donate her eyes to the Eye Bank Association of India or creating the Aishwarya Rai Foundation, among many other things. One of the most under reported issues she helped put the spotlight on was after being appointed as the first Goodwill Ambassador of Smile Train, which provides free Cleft lip surgery to poor children.

On her 49th birthday, we delve into some the quotes she has made over the last three decades, which give us a glimpse into the world of glamour and those in the midst of it.

1. Life will take its toll on all of us. We get injured, we get old. It's really sad to try to run away from these harsh realities of life. Looks are not everything. I am not going to look beautiful all the time.

2. It's unbelievable that people have the time and inclination to be as negative as they are on a public platform about people who accomplish whatever they do in the public eye.



3. I like to be human and not lose myself in becoming a mannequin, which people in showbiz are accused of.

4. What's blessed about my life is that I have been able to connect with the global audience on a regular basis. I am thankful for everybody's love, and I reciprocate that, but I also have to deliver on every occasion.

5. In terms of finding that first international recognition of my work, coming back to Cannes is such a milestone in my life because it began actually with 'Devdas'.

6. By virtue of my job, I'm traveling. You get to spend very little time with your family. We hardly get to meet each other except on the one odd day we really get to spend time, have dinner together. And that's rare, and we cherish it.

7. Even in Indian cinema, there is so much work that I have accepted because I'm comfortable and so much I have declined because I haven't been comfortable.

8. With each film, I get more and more involved and it's more and more time-consuming. Also, I like to break myths and people's preconceived ideas. My characters have always stood for something, have always had an opinion, although they've never really rebelled.

9. Weight gain can happen at any point in time, and it is something that you are dealing with anyway, and it is OK. It is ridiculous to have this dictate your very being because I have always said that it is not the outside that defines who you are.

10. I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run.