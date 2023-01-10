Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 10 Insightful Quotes On His 49th Birthday

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today marks superstar Hrithik Roshan's 49th birthday, but if you take a look at the megastar, he doesn't look anything like his age. Just a week back on the first day of the new year he revealed his physique which Hrithik has worked on for the upcoming action film Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone, touted as India's first 'aerial action film'. Just when we think he couldn't do better, he comes up with a body that makes us look on in wonder, just like he did in Dhoom 2, his superhero avatar Krrish and his other projects.

Over the years, the actor has given several interviews which have helped us in gaining an insight into his psyche, what motivates him and his likes and dislikes. Here are a few quotes over the last two decades that help us understand him better.

Life hits you hard. But it takes you three seconds to decide if you are a superhero or not. I am.

I'm so curious about knowing the unknown; it can be scary, but I see it as a game.

Be patient. Patience is the mother of all virtues.

People still get shocked when they see me eat a whole box of chocolates. I don't psyche myself out - I know how to balance my meals even when I am not on a strict diet.

I make the best Spanish omelettes in the world, but I won't tell you the recipe!

Love is not blind. Romance is. Romance is the most dangerous thing. Romance is like an illusion. It shows you things, and you hear things that don't exist.

If I'm walking down the street, and if a person abuses me, the dignified thing to do is to keep walking, but if that person starts throwing stones into my home and affects the well-being of me and my family, then that silence is no longer strength; that silence becomes weakness.

I can be the best James Bond there is.

I am not a confrontational person. I have never had a fight in my life - neither with a man nor a girl.

I have been elevated to such a high status that the fall will be very steep.