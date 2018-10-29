Ready for Anything

3 Ways to Enhance Your Recruiting and Onboarding Processes to Set Your Startup up for Success
Employee Retention

3 Ways to Enhance Your Recruiting and Onboarding Processes to Set Your Startup up for Success

What you, as employer, make happen during the interviewing process and subsequent onboarding, can make the difference between a winning hire and a losing one.
Brian Baumgart | 7 min read
8 Time-Management Hacks to Optimize Your Life In and Outside Work
Time Management

8 Time-Management Hacks to Optimize Your Life In and Outside Work

Time is your most valuable resource. Here's how these uber-successful business leaders use it wisely.
The Oracles | 7 min read
Selling to Small Businesses? Here's What You'll Need to Succeed.
Sales Strategies

Selling to Small Businesses? Here's What You'll Need to Succeed.

No one overlooks small businesses. It's just really hard to sell to them.
Alex Niehenke | 5 min read
Lead a Winning Sales Team With Counterintuitive Thinking
Sales

Lead a Winning Sales Team With Counterintuitive Thinking

Don't overlook the quiet confidence of introverts.
Brendan Walsh | 4 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Make Time for
Time Management

5 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Make Time for

No matter how busy you are, it's essential to say yes to these efforts.
Lynn Perkins | 5 min read
7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship
Business Skills

7 Corporate Skills to Take With You Into Entrepreneurship

I've realized that I owe the corporate world a debt of gratitude. Skills I honed during those 17 years are serving me well in my new paradigm.
Ellevate | 5 min read
The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly
Writing

The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly

Craig Clemens, copywriting expert and founder of Golden Hippo, explains the technique he uses to write everything from a book to a sales page.
Natalie MacNeil | 3 min read
Ban.do Founder Jen Gotch Opened Up About Her Mental Health and Inspired a Valuable Change at Her Brand
50 Most Daring

Ban.do Founder Jen Gotch Opened Up About Her Mental Health and Inspired a Valuable Change at Her Brand

'We've got more to offer than just cute cups,' she says about being focused on products that promote personal betterment.
Stephanie Schomer | 3 min read
5 Insights Into Human Behavior That Will Boost Your Sales and Marketing
Sales Strategies

5 Insights Into Human Behavior That Will Boost Your Sales and Marketing

You need to deal with people as they are.
Ted Chong | 7 min read
A/B Testing Is Maybe the Easiest Way to Boost Conversions on Shopify
A/B Testing

A/B Testing Is Maybe the Easiest Way to Boost Conversions on Shopify

It's a cheap and relatively easy way to know what's working and what would work better.
Jacky Chou | 5 min read
