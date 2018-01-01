Realty Trends

This Entrepreneur is Trying to Attract Lower Income Groups with Affordable Houses
Realty Trends

This Entrepreneur is Trying to Attract Lower Income Groups with Affordable Houses

He always felt that the biggest problem of the society was providing accommodation for the lower income group
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
Why Hyderabad is Becoming a Leader in Realty Sector
Realty Trends

Why Hyderabad is Becoming a Leader in Realty Sector

Since Hyderabad is renowned for its rapid development in IT and infrastructure, the influx of IT professionals makes the rental housing market a prominent player in the economy
Hari Challa | 4 min read
#4 Factors That have Influenced India's Real Estate Industry
Real Estate

#4 Factors That have Influenced India's Real Estate Industry

Indian Realty Sector Underwent a Boom After the Government Announced 100 per cent FDI in the country
Rahul Shah | 4 min read
#5 Ways RERA is Impacting Real Estate Market
Real Estate

#5 Ways RERA is Impacting Real Estate Market

Brokers now will have to register and obtain their brokerage licence before making any property sales
Ganesh Vasudevan | 3 min read
Realty Sector Stretches Arms to Embrace Green
Going Green

Realty Sector Stretches Arms to Embrace Green

The concept of growing fruits and vegetables on building premises is picking up in cities as more people want home-grown fruits and vegetables
Vidip Jatia | 5 min read
Blockchain – Marching Towards Creation of 'No Boundary' Economies
Blockchain

Blockchain – Marching Towards Creation of 'No Boundary' Economies

It is a transparent, yet secure way to convert any asset into liquid asset with minimum formalities
Rajneesh Kumar Chadha | 5 min read
Top #10 Budget Implications of Realty on FY18 Budget
union budget 2017

Top #10 Budget Implications of Realty on FY18 Budget

'Affordable Housing" has been given the infrastructure status in 2017 Union Budget.
Komal Nathani | 6 min read
These #4 Biggies Predict the Key Emerging Trends to Look Out for Infra Growth in India
Trends 2017

These #4 Biggies Predict the Key Emerging Trends to Look Out for Infra Growth in India

With the onset of new legislations like RERA and GST to bring more transparency and ease for buyers, the landscape of architect and designing is also on the verge to be transformed.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
India's Demonetization Drive a Hit or a Miss? India's Economic Survey Outlines Picture
demonetization

India's Demonetization Drive a Hit or a Miss? India's Economic Survey Outlines Picture

Growth slowed as demonetization reduced demand, supply and increased uncertainty the Survey says.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Faster Clearances Will Spur Infrastructural Growth in India Say These Realty Giants
union budget 2017

Faster Clearances Will Spur Infrastructural Growth in India Say These Realty Giants

With the Union Budget 2017 round the corner, the country's realty biggies shared their expectations with Entrepreneur India from the upcoming FY18 Budget in the 2017-Estate Awards show, organized by Franchise India.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
