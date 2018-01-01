Realty Trends
Realty Trends
#3 Things that Helped this Regional CEO to Stay on India's Biggest Real Estate Group's Top Management Role for a Decade
Once you have ownership of a problem, you actually innovate far more to become an entrepreneur in fine ways says Shaishav Dharia
Realty Trends
This Entrepreneur is Trying to Attract Lower Income Groups with Affordable Houses
He always felt that the biggest problem of the society was providing accommodation for the lower income group
Realty Trends
Why Hyderabad is Becoming a Leader in Realty Sector
Since Hyderabad is renowned for its rapid development in IT and infrastructure, the influx of IT professionals makes the rental housing market a prominent player in the economy
Real Estate
#4 Factors That have Influenced India's Real Estate Industry
Indian Realty Sector Underwent a Boom After the Government Announced 100 per cent FDI in the country
Real Estate
#5 Ways RERA is Impacting Real Estate Market
Brokers now will have to register and obtain their brokerage licence before making any property sales
Going Green
Realty Sector Stretches Arms to Embrace Green
The concept of growing fruits and vegetables on building premises is picking up in cities as more people want home-grown fruits and vegetables
Blockchain
Blockchain – Marching Towards Creation of 'No Boundary' Economies
It is a transparent, yet secure way to convert any asset into liquid asset with minimum formalities
union budget 2017
Top #10 Budget Implications of Realty on FY18 Budget
'Affordable Housing" has been given the infrastructure status in 2017 Union Budget.
Trends 2017
These #4 Biggies Predict the Key Emerging Trends to Look Out for Infra Growth in India
With the onset of new legislations like RERA and GST to bring more transparency and ease for buyers, the landscape of architect and designing is also on the verge to be transformed.
demonetization
India's Demonetization Drive a Hit or a Miss? India's Economic Survey Outlines Picture
Growth slowed as demonetization reduced demand, supply and increased uncertainty the Survey says.
union budget 2017
Faster Clearances Will Spur Infrastructural Growth in India Say These Realty Giants
With the Union Budget 2017 round the corner, the country's realty biggies shared their expectations with Entrepreneur India from the upcoming FY18 Budget in the 2017-Estate Awards show, organized by Franchise India.