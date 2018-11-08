You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. Now we are not limited to real estate agents for buying properties. Online realty platforms like Magicbricks, PropTiger, QuikrHomes, 99acres & Square Yards are widely accepted these days.

2. Investment in rental properties is as old as one can remember. Buying a property for the purpose of renting it out is a great option to ensure a regular return.

3. Fix and flip. You can buy an underpriced house; renovate it inexpensively before selling it at a good profit.

4. If you interested to invest in real estate without actually buying a physical property, then REITs or real estate investment trusts is the best option for you.