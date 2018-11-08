#InvestmentSpecial: Real Estate Can be Risky. Here's How You Can Invest in it
1. Now we are not limited to real estate agents for buying properties. Online realty platforms like Magicbricks, PropTiger, QuikrHomes, 99acres & Square Yards are widely accepted these days.
2. Investment in rental properties is as old as one can remember. Buying a property for the purpose of renting it out is a great option to ensure a regular return.
3. Fix and flip. You can buy an underpriced house; renovate it inexpensively before selling it at a good profit.
4. If you interested to invest in real estate without actually buying a physical property, then REITs or real estate investment trusts is the best option for you.