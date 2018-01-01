Regulations

Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships
Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships

No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
Dipti Parmar | 8 min read
UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us
UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us

The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
Peter Page | 4 min read
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?

While some countries are restricting blockchain projects, others are actively recruiting them.
David Niki | 5 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe

Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe

A regulatory quirk opened the door and, inevitably, an entrepreneur stepped in.
Javier Hasse | 7 min read
From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan

From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan

Michigan law requires "secure transport" of marijuana. Combat veterans are a perfect fit.
Dan Griffin | 5 min read
Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market

Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market

Licensed growers in remote Trinity County have large unsold inventories they cannot legally transport to market.
John Schroyer | 7 min read
Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules
Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules

Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
Rachel England | 2 min read
Michigan Is Unlikely to Have Nearly Enough Medical Marijuana Dispensaries for Its Huge Market

Michigan Is Unlikely to Have Nearly Enough Medical Marijuana Dispensaries for Its Huge Market

Michigan has only seven fully licensed dispensaries for nearly 300,000 patients.
7 min read
Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses

Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses

Staying compliant with ever-shifting regulations is a real challenge in the legal marijuana business.
Javier Hasse | 7 min read
A Former Spam King Reflects on 15 Years in Email Marketing
A Former Spam King Reflects on 15 Years in Email Marketing

Complain about regulation all you want but a single set of rules is fundamental to making an industry grow.
Scott Richter | 6 min read
