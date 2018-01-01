Regulations
Data Security
Your Data Is Useless If You Don't Have a Management Strategy
Data is mostly a raw material. You need a strategy to make something out of it.
Vendors
Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships
No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
Climate Change
UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us
The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
Blockchain
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?
While some countries are restricting blockchain projects, others are actively recruiting them.
Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe
A regulatory quirk opened the door and, inevitably, an entrepreneur stepped in.
From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan
Michigan law requires "secure transport" of marijuana. Combat veterans are a perfect fit.
Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market
Licensed growers in remote Trinity County have large unsold inventories they cannot legally transport to market.
Regulations
Lab-Grown Meat and Other Substitutes Can't Be Labeled as Meat, Missouri State Rules
Apparently 'shopper confusion' is to blame for the new marketing regulation.
Michigan Is Unlikely to Have Nearly Enough Medical Marijuana Dispensaries for Its Huge Market
Michigan has only seven fully licensed dispensaries for nearly 300,000 patients.
Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses
Staying compliant with ever-shifting regulations is a real challenge in the legal marijuana business.
Email Marketing
A Former Spam King Reflects on 15 Years in Email Marketing
Complain about regulation all you want but a single set of rules is fundamental to making an industry grow.