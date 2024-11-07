Here's why organizations should create an AI policy and the steps they should consider to create one.

It's as if sports cars had been invented, but not traffic signals or speed limits.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly present in the workplace. But sorely needed "rules of the road" governing its deployment and use are slower to follow.

Employees are noticing. According to a recent survey of employees from CYPHER Learning, Bridging the AI Digital Divide, 69% believe clearer guidance is needed regarding the use of AI in their places of work.

AI adoption is only accelerating, so HR leaders may find themselves tasked with developing a clear, effective AI policy framework.

Why an AI policy framework matters

It likely delivers clear business value. Example from the recent POLITICO AI & Tech Summit: Kevin Czinger, CEO of Divergent and Czinger Vehicles, declared can help U.S. manufacturers leapfrog the world — provided government and business develop clear policies.

"The most important thing is — don't repeat the failures of the past 20 years," says Czinger.

C-suite leaders should be eager for policies that not only drive AI productivity but reduce risk — by acknowledging AI's new and unfamiliar complexity, supporting compliance with legal and ethical standards, and promoting trust.

Those sports cars are roaring out of the showroom. Here are seven tips to help you set up traffic signals.

1. Needs assessment

Drafting AI policy prior to capturing your organization's specific needs is a faulty approach that rarely pays off. Conduct your own internal surveys and focus groups. Scoop up employees' unique concerns and expectations.

You're likely to discover qualms. CYPHER Learning found 45% of workers believe AI will impact job security. Don't dismiss such alarms. A good assessment will pinpoint areas where guidance on AI is particularly needed.

2. Clear objectives

What is AI for, anyway? Your AI policy should articulate clear objectives that align with business goals. If your organization aims to enhance productivity, outline how AI is expected to help and address potential risks.

Clearly defined objectives help employees see the business rationale for AI. They'll also set you apart from organizations that talk a big AI game, stand up vaguely tasked in-house "centers of AI excellence," but don't achieve clarity.

3. Ethical considerations

New AI technologies raise ethical questions related to data privacy, bias, accuracy and accountability. All can challenge user trust. Develop guidelines for ethical AI use, including:

Transparency: The workings of AI algorithms and decision-making processes should be well understood.

The workings of AI algorithms and decision-making processes should be well understood. Fairness: Implement measures to monitor for signs of bias in AI systems, particularly in hiring and personnel evaluations.

Implement measures to monitor for signs of bias in AI systems, particularly in hiring and personnel evaluations. Accountability: Name the parties responsible for AI's results. Clarify that no AI implementation will be allowed to freelance, independent of human oversight. Define key judgments or decisions that will not be delegated to AI.

With these steps, HR can boost organizational trust in AI.

4. Training and resources

Whether AI helps your organization or has neutral impact depends partly on how well its implementers understand it. Training sessions can familiarize employees with their AI tools, their capabilities and natural limitations, and ethical guardrails. Create:

AI literacy workshops to demystify AI and present a balanced view of the technology.

to demystify AI and present a balanced view of the technology. Training on data privacy and security measures.

on data privacy and security measures. Ongoing updates regarding new AI developments.

Rolling out AI in the workplace has few precedents. Employee training improves the odds of your workforce adapting to AI productively and responsibly.

5. Feedback loop

Your AI policy should react to events, pleasing and otherwise, and evolve in-step with organizational needs and the technology itself. Establish a feedback loop — channels such as regular check-ins, anonymous surveys or open forums where employees relate experiences and voice concerns.

Use feedback to drive teachable moments and expose emerging challenges. Challenges, especially, should be hauled into the sunlight for scrutiny, not buried in unread meeting minutes.

6. Compliance and regulatory standards

AI policies must align with legal and regulatory frameworks inside and outside your organization. Some of those frameworks are just swimming into focus, so track new laws covering data protection, employment practices and AI usage. This practice should not only reduce legal risk, but give employees confidence that you're looking out for their rights and privacy.

7. Innovation and collaboration

As qualms subside and trust increases, encourage an organizational culture that embraces AI as a tool for innovation, wielded with transparency and accountability. Promote collaborative projects that involve employees in AI development, such as pilot programs or brainstorming sessions on AI applications. Involving employees in such initiatives can foster a sense of ownership and further alleviate resistance.

Implementing the policy framework

Once the AI policy framework is developed, it's crucial to implement it effectively. Some strategies for a successful rollout:

Leadership buy-in: Do all you can to get senior management to endorse the AI policy. Vocal high-profile beliefs can significantly influence employee acceptance.

Do all you can to get senior management to endorse the AI policy. Vocal high-profile beliefs can significantly influence employee acceptance. Communication strategy: Communicate the policy to all hands via emails, intranet posts and town hall meetings. Use real-world examples to illustrate the policy's relevance and benefits.

Communicate the policy to all hands via emails, intranet posts and town hall meetings. Use real-world examples to illustrate the policy's relevance and benefits. Monitoring and evaluation: Establish metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of the AI policy over time. Track deviations from policy standards and work to see why they occurred. Regular assessments may identify areas for improvement.

As AI reshapes more work settings, HR professionals can play a pivotal role in guiding organizations toward responsible and ethical AI usage. A comprehensive AI policy framework from HR can reduce employee concerns, promote transparency and increase the chances that organizational investments in AI succeed — boosting productivity and sparking innovation.

Our CYPHER Learning survey found 69% of workers want this kind of clear, actionable guidance. So it's time for HR leaders to pitch in. Embrace the challenge! Create a policy framework that benefits the organization and helps employees thrive in tandem with AI. You'll be shaping the future of work itself.