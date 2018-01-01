Retail Marketing
Retail
I Followed the Process. Where's My 6 Figures in 6 Months?
Getting your product on the shelves of a big-box store is a complex process that doesn't guarantee success.
Ready for Anything
Want to Land a Massive Retail Deal? Be Careful What You Wish For.
While many entrepreneurs would love to be in the Targets and Walmarts of the world, it can be an extremely stressful time.
Marketing
For Service-Based Entrepreneurs, Here Are 9 Holiday Marketing Tactics to Boost Sales
Service-based businesses tend to struggle with promotions during the holiday season. Instead of letting this busy time of year pass you by, focusing on these tips to boost your sales.
Small Business Growth
Small Businesses Need Technology to Really Know Their Customers
Mythical small shop owners knows every customer. In reality, small businesses need the tools to analyze their sales data if they are to compete.
Data Analysis
4 Sturdy Pillars of Data for Growing Your Small Retail Business
Data you routinely collect, when properly analyzed, will guide you to better sales and happier customers.
Websites
How to Build a Killer Facebook Page for Your Retail Company
In lieu of a stand alone website, a Facebook page may work for your business. But only if it's done right.
Marketing
Serial Inventor Behind UrgentRx Proves Where There's a Will, There's Room on the Shelf
Jordan Eisenberg has squeezed into consumers' overstuffed wallets, invented new ways to sell his product at the drug store checkout counter and, most recently, scored marketing gold by wiggling his product into celebrity swag bags.
Marketing
5 Ways 'Big Data' Is Changing the World
From shoe shopping to privacy concerns, 'big data' has big implications.
Starting a Business
Reveal Your Retail Personality
Three retail business owners show how to project personality and add a special flair to your store.
Marketing
How Indie Merchants Are Prepping for the Holidays
For retailers, the holiday season is critical. We look at how small businesses in one New York marketplace are planning to win customers.
Growth Strategies
The Innovators: Shopkick's Cyriac Roeding
The co-founder of a breakthrough app for retail rewards talks about what it takes to build an innovative company.