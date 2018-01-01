Retail Marketing

Want to Land a Massive Retail Deal? Be Careful What You Wish For.
Ready for Anything

While many entrepreneurs would love to be in the Targets and Walmarts of the world, it can be an extremely stressful time.
Adina Grigore | 4 min read
For Service-Based Entrepreneurs, Here Are 9 Holiday Marketing Tactics to Boost Sales
Marketing

Service-based businesses tend to struggle with promotions during the holiday season. Instead of letting this busy time of year pass you by, focusing on these tips to boost your sales.
Kelsey Humphreys | 5 min read
Small Businesses Need Technology to Really Know Their Customers
Small Business Growth

Mythical small shop owners knows every customer. In reality, small businesses need the tools to analyze their sales data if they are to compete.
Rudd Davis | 4 min read
4 Sturdy Pillars of Data for Growing Your Small Retail Business
Data Analysis

Data you routinely collect, when properly analyzed, will guide you to better sales and happier customers.
Vaughan Rowsell | 4 min read
How to Build a Killer Facebook Page for Your Retail Company
Websites

In lieu of a stand alone website, a Facebook page may work for your business. But only if it's done right.
Ann Handley | 5 min read
Serial Inventor Behind UrgentRx Proves Where There's a Will, There's Room on the Shelf
Marketing

Jordan Eisenberg has squeezed into consumers' overstuffed wallets, invented new ways to sell his product at the drug store checkout counter and, most recently, scored marketing gold by wiggling his product into celebrity swag bags.
Catherine Clifford | 8 min read
5 Ways 'Big Data' Is Changing the World
Marketing

From shoe shopping to privacy concerns, 'big data' has big implications.
Taylor Hatmaker | 4 min read
Reveal Your Retail Personality
Starting a Business

Three retail business owners show how to project personality and add a special flair to your store.
Lambeth Hochwald | 5 min read
How Indie Merchants Are Prepping for the Holidays
Marketing

For retailers, the holiday season is critical. We look at how small businesses in one New York marketplace are planning to win customers.
The Innovators: Shopkick's Cyriac Roeding
Growth Strategies

The co-founder of a breakthrough app for retail rewards talks about what it takes to build an innovative company.
