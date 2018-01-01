Retention
Customer Retention
4 Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
The least expensive and most effective growth strategy is keeping the customers you already have.
Employee Retention
Data Reveal the 7 Factors for Optimal Employee Retention
A far-reaching survey shows that workers who are paid fairly stay with a company that gives them opportunity and respect.
Loyalty Programs
A Checklist to Get Your Customer-Loyalty Program Off the Ground
With more companies vying for consumers' attention (and money), businesses need to create loyalty programs to get customers on board and to stay. Here is a checklist to create a program in the digital world.
Retention
This Software Company Can Boost Your Retention Rate
Gainsight, a customer-success management company, helps increase customer retention for small but quickly growing companies.
Ready for Anything
4 Common Customer-Service Obstacles (And How to Fix Them)
Customer service can make or break a company. Don't fall into the trap of delivering sub-par service, which could result in your company's future going down the drain.
Vacations
You Need a Real Vacation (And So Do Your Employees)
A recent survey shows that, as a nation, we're pretty bad at unplugging. Here are five reasons you should.
Customer Loyalty
Getting Fickle Consumers to Buy Into Your Brand
While big corporations are struggling to retain customers, startups are seizing the opportunity to steal loyal consumers. Here is how they are doing it.
Office Space
Tech Firms Seeking Talent Spring for Spacious, Luxe Quarters
While government cuts its real estate footprint, firms competing for knowledge workers are not crimping on office environments.
Loyalty
Want Loyal Customers? Talk to Your Hair Stylist.
Hair stylists livelihood depends on getting customers and keeping them happy. Here are a few tips all entrepreneurs can use.
Marketing
4 Ways to Increase Your Direct Mail Sales
After you've completed a few successful direct mail campaigns, use these four methods to build your sales.
Growth Strategies
Want Your Team to Perform Better? Try Positive Reinforcement.
No company picnics necessary. These simple steps could lead to increased profitability.