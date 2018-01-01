Revenue
Growth Strategies
How a Company Becomes a Thought Leader
The co-founder of Musicbed shares how his company became more than just a place for music licensing.
Problem Solvers Podcast
This Founder Shares How She Was Able to Attract Better Customers By Increasing Her Price
Pricing isn't just about a number. It's about your value, what you're really worth and who you want to work with.
Customers
6 Innovative Ways to Attract New Customers
Trouble luring in new business? Check out these insights from entrepreneurs about how they did it.
Expenses
8 Ways to Reduce Your Company's Expenses
The easiest way to increase revenue is to reduce expenses.
Alibaba
Alibaba's Revenue Beats Estimates; Mobile Revenue Soars
"We passed an important milestone this quarter in achieving higher monetization of mobile users than non-mobile users for the first time," Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu said.
Facebook Trounces Wall Street Estimates With Sharp Ad Sales Growth
Its shares were up 5.4 percent in after-hours trading at $130.01, after hitting their highest since the company went public in 2012.
Microsoft
What's Boosting Microsoft's Revenue This Quarter Might Surprise You
Sharp growth in its commercial cloud computing business helped lift Microsoft Corp.'s quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations.
Ready for Anything
You Have One Task as an Entrepreneur, Are You Doing It?
In order to make money as a business owner you must first create value, here's how to do it.
Alibaba
Alibaba's Revenue Rises 39 Percent as More Shoppers Buy Online
The total value of goods transacted on its platforms on China retail marketplaces, rose 24 percent.
Quarterly Reports
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Amazon
Amazon's Profit, Revenue Surge Removes Analysts' Doubts
The retailer's cloud-based arm and its Prime program are driving the success.