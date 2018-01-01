ROI

All I Know About Marketing I Learned From Margaritas

Singer Jimmy Buffett can teach us all how to build a brand and engage our customers.
Cameron Gonzalez | 7 min read
Startup Failure Is When Your Leadership Will Be Tested Most

It's important to lead like a boss particularly when you've made the command decision to close it down.
Olivier Grinda | 8 min read
Here's How to Calculate What's Working When You're Marketing on Lots of Channels

Determining which channel moved the customer to purchase is tricky when your marketing runs the gamut from Facebook ads to direct mail.
George Deeb | 6 min read
6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype

Don't buy an artificial-intelligence 'solution' just because you can. Ask how AI's strengths align with your company goals and supplement other resources.
Brett Jackson | 6 min read
7 Ways to Create a Killer Marketing Video (Infographic)

Here's how your business can use video to better engage your audience and tell your brand's story.
Emily Conklin | 1 min read
Ways to Say Thanks

There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 4 min read
3 Ways to Ensure Early Content Marketing Efforts Pay Off

As a strategy, content marketing is anything but quick -- but that doesn't mean you can't see small ROI improvements early on.
Garrett Moon | 5 min read
How to Develop a Positive Relationship With Failure

If at first you don't succeed, figure out why before you try, try again.
Lena Requist | 7 min read
Remove the Guesswork From Growth With These 4 Marketing ROI Boosts

Don't rely on your gut instinct when it comes to marketing -- the more data you have, the better decisions you and your employees can make.
Jon Brody | 7 min read
4 Types of Clients Your Growing Business Can't Afford to Work With

It may seem counter-intuitive, but firing certain types of paying customers could actually help your company grow.
Mike Kalis | 6 min read
